How to look great with a fresh face

Chilled cucumbers can help soothe skin and eye drops can help make your eyes shine.

USE AN EXFOLIATING FACE WASH

Clean your face with an exfoliating face wash once you wake up - preferably one with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

They are amazing at warding off whiteheads and preventing future acne formation.

USE A BRIGHTENING FACE MASK

Put on a soothing face mask that hydrates and brightens.

Chilled cucumbers, aloe vera and honey also do an ace job at soothing, hydrating and illuminating skin.

It is also therapeutic and preps your skin for the day ahead.

DAB AN ICE CUBE ON YOUR FACE

Wrap an ice cube in a muslin cloth or tissue before dabbing it all over your face, focusing on your T-zone.

The ice wakes you up and is brilliant at eliminating the puffiness under the eyes.

USE A LIGHT-REFLECTING MOISTURISER

If you are not going to use any product with coverage, opt for a brightening moisturiser that gives your skin life with its light-reflecting properties.

BRUSH YOUR BROWS AND LASHES UP

Use clean spoolie brushes to comb your brow hair upwards for a clean and polished brow look. You can even slick some Vaseline on top to lock them in place - it isn't cheating.

Curl and comb your lashes upwards too for natural and preened peepers.

USE A GLOSSY LIP BALM

A lip balm is a skincare must-have. Slather on a glossy lip balm that keeps your lips comfortable throughout the day. Keeping them hydrated and plump will make you feel glamorous.

USE EYE DROPS

A two-second trick for brighter and bolder eyes? Just use a couple of eye-brightening drops.

Keep a bottle of eye drops at work as the cool temperature of your office might be drying your eyes out. The cooling drops will bring moisture back to your eyes and make them shine.

KEEP YOUR HAIR ON

Brush your hair neatly in place for an overall groomed appearance or secure those tresses into a sleek ponytail for a chic look.

GET EIGHT HOURS OF SLEEP

You may be able to put an end to the countless layers of concealer you dab underneath your eyes every morning with eight magical hours of sleep.

Give your body the rest it needs so it will reward you the next morning.

GET THOSE SHADES ON

Throw on a pair of your coolest sunglasses for a stylish off-duty look. A pair of shades can transform your busy day to an ultra-glamorous one.