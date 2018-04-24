How Vivian stays Hsu-per youthful at 43

With her glowing, youthful complexion and natural beauty, Taiwanese actress Vivian Hsu doesn't look a day over 30.

The 43-year-old mother of a two-year-old boy said that having a child has changed the way she cares for her looks.

Hsu, who is based in Singapore after marrying local businessman Sean Lee in 2014, spoke to the media at the launch of Bio-essence's Bio-VLift and Bio-Renew range last week.

When asked about her radiant skin, Hsu - the local skincare brand's ambassador since 2009 - said: "Women can't just care for the skin, they also need to maintain their mood and figure because all three things are connected."

Following her own advice has not been easy.

Hsu told The New Paper: "Before I gave birth, I had a lot of time to myself. But now, there are too many things to learn and do as a new mother.

"I thought that after the baby was six months old, things would be more relaxed. But it was not the case. I had to check on his food intake or if his teeth were growing well."

With little time for her beauty routine, she has to use the most effective products to achieve the best results.

Hsu said: "As I get older, my skin cell regeneration is not as fast as it used to be. I needed a product with a higher and faster absorption rate for my skin."

What irks her most about her skin these days are her wrinkles.

Still, the star is not afraid to make funny facial expressions to amuse her son, even if they lead to more wrinkles.

"He loves dinosaurs so I have to be scarier than a T-Rex to entertain him," she joked.

She added that staying hydrated is crucial in Singapore, especially as air-conditioned rooms can cause dry skin.

Ultimately, Hsu believes having an optimistic mindset is key.

In 2015, she suffered from cervical incompetence, a serious medical condition in which the cervix begins to open before the pregnancy reaches term.

She was bedridden for 142 days and had 300 injections and took more than 2,000 pills during her pregnancy.

She recalled: "I was in the same hospital room every day for months. It was easy for me to fall into depression, but I transformed the room into my very own world. On weekends, I'd wear a dress and take pictures. I'd then edit the photos to make it look like I'm at the beach.

"Not everything in life is perfect, but I can choose to see the good side of things and change my mindset."