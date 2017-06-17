Jazz up your home this festive season
Regional head of visual merchandising at Courts Asia shares some handy tips to improve your home decor
Want to spruce up your home but not sure how?
Having been in the design industry for decades, Mr Keda Albano, regional head of visual merchandising at Courts Asia, said home decor is about bringing out one's personality.
He said: "It is all about you, what you like and how you want to live."
Mr Albano shared his decor tips and tricks with The New Paper.
THE THREE CS
If you want to quickly dress your home, look to the three Cs - carpet, curtain and cushion.
He said: "Changing just one of the three Cs is a quick way to jazz up your home. You could add a carpet, change your curtains or throw new cushions on your sofa and your living room would look different.
"It is also easier to store cushion covers, carpets and curtains so you could switch it up from time to time."
With 200 fabrics at Courts Singapore, shoppers can customise their sofas and get different sets of sofa covers.
"That way, you don't have to buy a new sofa. You can just change the sofa covers from time to time. The Velcro covers are easy to remove and store, and are machine-washable as well."
Courts Singapore also offers sofa cleaning packages which makes maintenance an easy process.
DON'T FOLLOW BLINDLY
When decorating your living space, Mr Albano emphasised that one's personality is most important.
He said: "Trends are ever-changing, so focus on your likes instead. For example, what colours make you feel calm and serene?
"Muted colours evoke a calming feeling. Greys, taupes and beiges are top-sellers because they are easy to work with. Then you could add a pop of colour with the three Cs."
Shoppers can also get multifunctional and expandable furniture to save space.
GO CLEAN AND GREEN
One of the trending colours this season is green.
Mr Albano said: "I think it is tied to the health trend that is so popular now. It is all about bringing the outdoors indoors."
Another popular trend is Scandinavian-inspired furniture.
"Raised sofas with lighter wood are popular here. It is easy to clean underneath them, and they do not weigh the room down," said Mr Albano.
For those who feel lost when they start redecorating, he advised them to consult the retail staff, as well as the interior design and furnishing consultants at Courts Singapore.
"When customers come to Courts, we talk to them and find out what they are like so we can match their needs. It is a one-stop shop with customisable furniture, designers and electronics."
