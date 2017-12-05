Look your best this holiday season

KATE TOKYO

The Japanese make-up brand has launched 10 new cosmetics for the face, cheeks, eyes and lips as part of its Fall Winter 2017 collection.

Prices range from $11.50 for a Smooth Eyeliner Pencil (upgraded to run on the skin more effortlessly) to $28 for the face-sculpting 3D Cheeks blusher (below). It comes with a two-way brush for easy application, combining a lighter tone for lustrous highlighting and a deeper shade for contour shading.

The collection is available at selected Sasa and Watsons stores.

PHOTO: KATE TOKYO

SHOU SLIMMING

PHOTO: SHOU SLIMMING

Expanding its East-meets-West treatments, the local slimming centre is now offering the Uplift Detoxification Treatment and Detox Boost Treatment.

Each session is 30 minutes and works on the critical lymph nodes located along the arms and hips, speeding up the lymphatic drainage process through pressure point massage over the bust, back and hip area.Both treatments are available at all three Shou Slimming outlets at $188 a session and $1,880 for a series of 12 treatments.

ORBIS

PHOTO: ORBIS

Transform your tresses with the Japanese haircare company's Natural Repair Series.

The shampoo, made with cleansing ingredients derived from plants, lathers easily and contains amino acid which prevents the stripping or drying of hair follicles and scalp.

The two types of conditioners create silky smooth hair with the help of moisture-retaining sodium dilauramidoglutamide lysine.

At $23 each, the Natural Repair Series is available now at all Orbis retail outlets (except Robinsons Orchard) and www.orbis.com.sg.