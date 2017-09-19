Look your best with these skincare and make-up solutions

KANEBO

The Japanese cosmetic brand has released its Autumn/Winter skincare and make-up collections.

The skincare collection comprises the Graceful Flow Lotion ($150), Fulfilling Emulsion ($180), Skin Tightening Cream ($295)and Skin Gloss Oil Water ($82).

The make-up range introduces 22 new products (from $43 to $184)across three categories: base (foundation, primer, brush and contour), lips (lip primer and lip crayon) and eyes (mascara and eyeshadow).

The Kanebocollections are available at OG department stores, Takashimaya and Isetan Scotts.

INGA BY 27A

Established local make-up artist Marie Soh's homegrown make-up and image consultant group, 27A, has debuted its own label, Inga.

Choose from an array of tinted blends, from natural pastel nudes to luscious darker shades, and a capsule collection of matte lipsticks ($29).

With 10 shades made to complement Asian skintones, they are meant to withstand Singapore's weather.

Inga is built on the foundation of quality ingredients, lasting coverage and day-long comfort.

The lipsticks are now available at www.ingacosmetics.com.

THREE

The Japanese make-up brand has launched its first store here at Tangs at Tang Plaza.

Three's products have no artificial fragrances, colouring or parabens. Instead they focus on using plant-based essential oils.

They include the Balancing Cleansing Oil ($68 for 200ml), which removes make-up and heals damaged skin over time as it cleanses, the Flawless Ethereal Fluid Foundation ($75) and the Velvet Lust Lipstick ($48).

Then there is the moisturising Whisper Gloss For Eye ($45) that comes in a pearl texture with a shimmery finish.