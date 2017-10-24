Make a fashion statement

TIMBERLAND

Be winter-ready without sacrificing style with the American outdoor wear label's Ultimate Winter Gears collection.

The Ultimate Winter Jacket ($399) features a water-resistant and two-layer fabric with heat-sealed baffles for less down leakage. It is available in black and olive night.

The Ultimate Winter Boot ($299) - which comes in wheat, dark brown and black - sports premium waterproof leather and SensorFlex Technology.

The collection is available at all Timberland stores.

CITY OF TOMORROW

Spanning 10,000 sq ft within CityLink Mall, this new retail space features over 50 local and international brands, such as Pleatation and Soigne.

Step into a world of sophistication at The Studio, one of seven thematic zones, which houses fashion labels such as Anello, Daniel Wellington and Non Conformist.

In The Queen's Room, get lavish with heels, lingerie and lounge wear.

Or start putting together your next vacation's outfits in Tropical Paradise, where you can find swimwear, tropical prints and maxi designs.

CHRISTIAN DIOR

The Dior Stellaire Sunglasses collection ($620) from the French luxury goods brand gives a casual look with a touch of sophistication.

The range features an oversized square-shaped fine metal frame and quasi-flat lenses engraved with the initials "CD".

The shades are available in gold with silver or blue lenses, rose gold with green lenses and silver with rose gold mirrored lenses.

They are available at all major optical stores.