Make-up tips and products for the rainy weather

The right products and some planning will help you look your best in spite of a downpour.

Wet mornings can actually be quite soothing, provided you are not caught in the downpour sans umbrella. There is nothing worse than spending hours to perfect your hair and make-up, only to walk out of the door and right into the bullet-like rain.

But all it takes to look your absolute best in spite of a downpour is a little planning and the right make-up products. Here are some tips:

PRIME IS OF THE ESSENCE

If you are going to be wearing foundation, you need to invest in a quality primer to prevent your make-up from turning runny and blotchy.

You can also try a finishing spray to set your make-up without having to retouch it later.

Aside from using a foundation primer, it is also a good idea to apply some eyelid primer if you plan on rocking eyeshadow.

The Wander Beauty Rise and Prime Balm and Primer Duo ($55) is a multi-tasker that can be used on both your face and lips to create an oil-resistant barrier between your skin and make-up so that your make-up has a better surface to adhere to.

It also has ingredients such as shea butter, olive oil, grapefruit seed and propolis extract, which will hydrate and nourish the skin.

CLEAN UP

Nobody wants to be walking around with mascara tracks running down their faces. If it is raining cats and dogs outside, make sure to reach for waterproof products that have staying powder and will not melt in the rain.

Have some make-up wipes or cotton buds on hand to clean up smudges should your eye make-up fail to weather the storm.

The Sephora Collection Targeted Eye Remover Swabs ($10) are packed with the right amount of gentle eye make-up remover, so you can tidy up any mess in a pinch.

CREAM OF THE CROP

When powder gets into contact with water, it tends to streak because it has a better chance of absorbing oil and moisture. That is why cream shadows and blushes hold up better in the inclement weather.

For a flush of colour that will stick throughout the day, invest in a stick blusher such as the 3CE Creamy Cheek Stick ($34), which will melt into the skin and deliver vivid and long-lasting pigment.

SOAK UP H20

What most people do not know is that rainy days can actually dry out your skin.

For your make-up to go on effortlessly and stay on all day long, make sure to hydrate your skin the night before to create a supple and smooth base.

Before hitting the hay, slather on some Laneige Water Sleeping Mask ($42). It helps to impart moisture to your skin, so you wake up to a plump and dewy complexion.

SPRITZ IT

This is perfect for those gloomy days when you just do not have time for touch-ups throughout the day.

When you are done with your make-up - before mascara and lipstick - spritz your face with some setting spray, such as the Tarte Rainforest of The Sea Marine Boosting Mist ($20), to set your make-up so it stays on even when it is pouring outside.

