March to a different beat this month

SINGAPORE FESTIVAL OF FUN

The Singapore Festival of Fun 2018 returns with 70 shows spread out over three areas within Clarke Quay this month.

From March 13 to 18, there will be street performances from London's Covent Garden at Fountain Square, Read Bridge and Tan Tye Place.

The festival has events for all ages over 10 days, like Magner's International Comedy Festival (March 8 to 11), Nickelodeon Fiesta (March 10 and 11) and Clarke Quay StreetFest (March 13 to 18).

Watch Australian contortionist Bendy Em squeeze into a 40cm box at the StreetFest, or international comedians perform at the comedy festival.

Magner's International Comedy Festival plays from 8pm onwards, and StreetFest from 6pm onwards.

Nickelodean Fiesta will be on from 10am to 6pm with free entry for all.

Check out www.festivaloffun.sg for more information.

COMPASS ONE

In support of Earth Hour on March 24, Compass One is dedicating this month to its recycling campaign.

The mall at Sengkang Square has launched a series of workshops and activities focused on enabling shoppers to recycle and upcycle.

From today to March 25, shoppers can get creative with the Upcycling workshops and transform T-shirts into shopping totes. At the DIY Soap workshops, they can create their own healthy and bio-degradable soap.

With every $30 spent, shoppers can participate in the above workshops and other activities on eco-friendly practices.

Participants are to bring their own old T-shirts, used lip sticks and figuring for the soap to participate in the workshops.

Have clothes that you no longer want? Donate them from March 5 to 11 and March 19 to 25. The first five shoppers to visit the booth daily get a mystery gift.

GASTROBEATS AND PRUDENTIAL MARINA BAY CARNIVAL

Get ready to eat, sing, play and repeat this month at Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, as they work with GastroBeats, in conjunction with i Light Marina Bay from March 9 to April 1.

Held at Marina Bay's Promontory, GastroBeats will have a neon playground for food and music lovers. Enjoy new activities like LED-lit hula hoop stations and more with the Star Flyer ride as the backdrop.

Visitors can also participate in a series of complimentary weekly mass workouts. From Friday to Sunday, local music groups, including indie-pop band M1ldlife, will take the stage.

The Illumi Fest Run will be held on March 31. Participants will be splashed with glow-in-the-dark water as they experience various activity zones.

The Carnival at Bayfront Event Space and GastroBeats open daily from 4pm to 11pm.

Admission is free for all. Credits for rides and games for the Carnival can be purchased on-site and online at marinabaycarnival.sg.

TRIUM FITNESS

Trium Fitness will be holding a Blindfold Yoga event at Aperia Mall on March 31.

The beginner-friendly Hatha Yoga class will be taught by a main teacher and supported by up to 20 assistants.

The aim is to raise awareness and funding for various visually-impaired organisations.

Participants need to bring their own mats or rent one for $5 to join the class. Registration will be done via EventBrite online.

Admission is free. Donations may be made directly to the various visually-handicapped organisations present and involved in the event.

E-mail contact@trium.fitness for more information.