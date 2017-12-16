Meet the real Santa, soak in Christmas spirit at the malls this season

(Above) The ‘one real Santa’ will be visiting United Square next week.

SANTA CLAUS IS REALLY COMING TO TOWN AT UNITED SQUARE

This is as real a Santa Claus as you can get in Singapore.

As part of United Square's 15th anniversary celebration and the Embassy of Finland's 100th anniversary, someone from Santa Claus Village in Lapland, Finland, will appear at the mall's basement atrium from Dec 19 to 25, where he will give out presents and meet children.

Spend $120 to receive a Santa Claus gift-giving pass and secure a slot with a $10 registration fee at Level One's concierge for Santa Claus to present your present to your child.

Proceeds from the registration fee will go to the Singapore Children's Society.

Proclaiming himself "the only one real Santa" from Korvatunturi in Lapland, the man of mystery never once broke character during an e-mail interview with The New Paper.

He sounded exasperated - "it is impossible to answer these questions" - when confronted with anything that suggested he was simply an actor.

When asked about maintaining an ideal look, he said: "I eat what I eat to stay in the jolly mood. Maybe my reindeers are the ones exercising and that explains my physique. Ho ho ho!"

On screaming children and pushy parents at mall meet-and-greets, he said: "These are not problems to me. I can handle them and love to see their faces when they are happy and laughing."

ISLE BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS AT QUAYSIDE ISLE @ SENTOSA COVE

Climb aboard Santa's Sleigh at the premier waterfront retail and dining destination's tropical Christmas village, and post your photo with it to stand to win $100 Quayside Isle dining vouchers using the hashtag #Quaysideisle on Instagram.

Be sure to catch the sleigh's bubble display too, which happens every 15 minutes.

You can also ride the Christmas Choo Choo Train as part of Uncle Ringo's Christmas Carnival, which takes place on Fridays at 5pm and weekends and public holidays at Noon.

The carnival and sleigh will be at the Fountain Plaza until Dec 31.

A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY AT THE CLEMENTI MALL

Win CafeMama, LiHo and Maki-san vouchers by playing games such as Knock The Snowman and Santa Hat Ring Toss at The Clementi Mall's Christmas carnival activity zone, which you can enter by spending a minimum of $30.

Until Dec 24 and on weekends at 7pm, there are roving acts such as a large gingerbread man and plate-spinning stunts.

From Dec 22 to 24 at 6pm at the Level 3 Main Atrium, catch the Vienna Music School's performance, which includes Christmas classics such as Silent Night and Let It Snow.

A BLISSFUL CHRISTMAS AT WESTGATE MALL

At the Level One Courtyard until Dec 25, experience a Christmas animation show projected on a 7m-tall Christmas tree. Be enchanted by lights, sound and snow effects at 7.45pm and 8.30pm daily (except Mondays).

At the same venue, buy art pieces, customised gifts, fashion accessories and handicrafts.

Until Dec 24, fans of Japanese toy car brand Tomica can check out the Tomica Christmas Toy Fair by Isetan at the Basement One atrium, which features exclusive diecasts and collectibles, game stations, attractive promotions and a Tomica Christmas tree.

CHRISTMAS WHIMSIES AT MARINA SQUARE

Until Jan 1 at the Central Atrium, spend Christmas in the Land of Zoomoov, where you can embark on a magical journey with animal rides, unleash your creative spirit on crafts in Doodly Woods and help Santa Claus gather presents in Jolly Fields.

At the Doodly Woods Craft Playground, parents and children aged between two and eight can engage in art and craft activities together.

Over at Jolly Fields, dig, plant and harvest crops like characters from the Land of Zoomoov.

Reward yourself after the adventure by heading over to the Christmas Toy & Gift Fair, which features fabulous finds from Kiddy Palace, Lego and Pororo Park.

Also, be wowed by an 8m-tall Christmas tree adorned with colourful baubles and crowned with a lighted star. Taking centre stage are Pororo and friends sculpted as 3-D figurines.