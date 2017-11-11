Mega sales at megastore

Check out the wide range of furniture at the store.

The gaming section on the third level of the Courts Megastore (above), which will be reopened today.

Those looking for a good bargain for their homes, head for the Courts Megastore in Tampines.

The deals available today and tomorrow include discounts of up to 90 per cent, a free Xbox One with purchase of any gaming laptop and an 81cm Sharp TV going for $199, from the usual price of $399.

Shoppers can also customise their sofa at the megastore, with more than 2,500 fabrics and 150 leather and half leather options at the Choose Your Sofa area, starting at $399a sofa - the same price as a non-customised sofa.

Shoppers can also consult doctors such as senior consultant specialist geriatrician, Dr Carol Tan, who will be giving a talk on common health challenges, an ageing world and introducing Courts' new range of products, which includes electronic adjustable tables.

There will also be free Wi-Fi, parking and coffee from MO Cafe throughout the weekend.

Part of the four-week celebration of the reopening of the 136,000 sq ft flagship storeincludes celebrity appearances.

Former Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler and Luis Garcia and Arsenal greats Robert Pires and Nwankwo Kanu will be there today; Singapore's first professional boxing champion Muhamad Ridhwan will be there on Nov 26; star of Running Man Kim Jong Kook will make an appearance on Dec 2; and local singer Joanna Dong will show up on Dec 3.

"We hope the customers buy, enjoy the buying process and utilise the products through a longer period of time," said Courts Singapore country chief executive Ben Tan.

The reopening comes after a year of planning and two months of renovation, part of the home electronics, IT and furniture retailer's $10 million investment towards refurbishing its retail stores islandwide.

Courts also unveiled its newly revamped online store, www.courts.com.sg, which will be the largest inits store network to date with more than 17,000 products.

On how it keeps prices low, Mr Tan said Courts has a warehouse that allows it to buy in large volumes, which helps it save on costs.

"For sofas, we buy in bulk for the frame and the cushion materials. Some areas you can't save on, like the fabric (of the sofa), but you save on the frame and the cushion," he said.

Shoppers can also pick up customised wardrobes, bedding and dining tables at "wallet-friendly prices".

Mr Tan added: "We keep these prices low because we are not only targeting premium customers, nor middle class, or lower end, but the whole range of customers."

Courts offers monthly instalments and a 30-day lowest price guarantee or a 300 per cent price difference if customers can find a lower price at its competitor, as affordability plays a big role in helping it remain attractive to younger generations.

"For young people who are just starting out in life, this is very important because they might not have saved up yet, but they still want a comfortable living environment," Mr Tan said.