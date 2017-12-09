Merry activities this season

(Above) Muji's wall mural Christmas In The Woods at its Plaza Singapura outlet

Japanese household brand Muji is closing the year on a high note with Christmas exhibits at its Plaza Singapura flagship store until Dec 27.

Wall mural Christmas In The Woods depicts a forest where free-roaming animals designed by cancer survivors from the Children's Cancer Foundation represent their new lease of life.

Painted by local artist duo Ripple Root - their strength lies in nature and wildlife themes - the mural seeks to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

Learn more about the children behind the artwork at a nearby poster, which attaches their names to the silhouettes of the animals they have conjured up.

MESMERISED

Then, be mesmerised by the intricate Hexen House Town.

Using biscuits and candies, five chefs from Cafe&Meal Muji handcrafted and baked 10 unique Hexen houses, which a mobile toy train circles. Together with the snowy icing, matcha pastures and sugary church, the village is simply eye candy.

You can assemble your own town by taking home pre-packed biscuit houses at $19.90 each.

To encourage young people to be creative with ordinary items, Muji collaborated with students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts on three large hand-painted cylinder trees, each showcasing unique designs and distinct Christmas tales.

For its Christmas campaign this year, Muji's in-store illustrations are by Japanese painter-author Miroko Machiko.

The brand has also put together 87 types of affordable gift sets from various departments for customers to choose from, including Christmas bag sets ($15.90) and gift hampers ($69.90 to $99.90).

CAN'T GET ANY SWEETER WITH 313@SOMERSET

From now until Dec 23, add festive cheer to your shopping experience by catching jolly ol' Santa and his Santarinas every Saturday at 7pm and the mall's mascots Carrie and Belle every Friday at 5pm.

Meanwhile, picture-savvy shoppers can pose with popular animal friends from Japanese media platform Line and enter thematic magical rooms for the ultimate picture of the day (POTD) - perfect for a stunning Instagram feed.

Simply follow the mall on Instagram (@313somerset) and upload your photo with the hashtag #313POTD to be one of five winners to win $100 worth of 313 vouchers.

TALE OF WISHES COME TRUE AT SELETAR MALL

Join penguin Sir Little at Seletar Mall, which transforms into a wonderland where shoppers will have a good time anticipating the surprise gifts from Sir Little's Giant Toy Capsule Machine until Dec 17.

Spend $20 in a single same-day receipt to activate it and stand a chance to win SPH Mall vouchers too.

This year sees the return of A Night In The Mall on Dec 15 at 9.30pm, in which Sir Little takes you on an adventure during the popular overnight camp.

To participate, simply spend a minimum of $60 to register one child (five to 12 years old) and an adult, limited to the first 50 pairs of participants.

CURATED CHRISTMAS TREASURE TROVE AT PALAIS RENAISSANCE

Pamper your significant other with the perfect posh gift from Palais Renaissance - from Raffles Tailor's bespoke suiting and The Writing Club's whisky library to Maria Grachvogel's fashion apparel and Prive Aesthetics'beauty services .

Striking a balance between sportiness and luxury, Breitling's watches are precise and sturdy with split-second movement and state-of-the-art time complications.

Alternatively, bring out the Christmas glow with DeFred Jewellers' finely cut gemstones set inboth simple and opulent designs.

On Dec 16 at 4.30pm, the angelic voices of the Emmanuel Choir from the Church of St. Bernadette will bring in the Yuletide season with some Christmas carols.

SEASON'S GLIMMERINGS AT PARAGON

Step up your Instagram game this Christmas at Paragon, where wintry trees at the foyer and the facade's lights make for great photo opportunities.

Be enthralled by the Singapore Horn Sounds' one-day-only performance on Dec 17, featuring classics such as Jingle Bells and White Christmas.

As you head to the main atrium, check out Metro's Scandinavian-themed trim shop or Marks & Spencer's festive galore of festive goodies.

Share the joy with non-profit organisation Beyond Social Services' 200 underprivileged children, who will receive gifts with every $15 donated.

Participating Paragon shoppers can even present the children's gifts to them on Dec 22 at venue sponsor Fish & Co.