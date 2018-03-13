Microbiomes the way to go for anti-ageing skincare

Fans of skincare products will be glad to know even that is getting smarter, as medical research into microbiomes makes its way into anti-ageing and skin preservation products.

Dr Julie Russak, the Russia-born founder and chief executive of the New York City-based Russak Dermatology Clinic, said the use of microbiomes - a network of bacteria, yeast and parasites that lies within the human body and on the skin - is revolutionising skincare.

She told The New Paper: "We all know there is good and bad bacteria in our bodies. The same goes for our skin. There is bacteria on the surface of our skin, which is why we are using less of harsh anti-bacterial soaps that kill all forms of bacteria.

"The skin is meant to be a protective barrier, so it is difficult to get anything foreign inside it.

"But skincare is all about penetrating the skin to improve it from within. So with microbiomes, we are using what is native to our bodies so it can enter our skin to unlock, activate and generate more good bacteria."

She was in town for the 10th anniversary event-cum-product launch last month for local aesthetic medical solutions company Absolute MS.

It is the exclusive distributor of Revision Skincare, a derma-skincare brand that is one of the first in the world to utilise microbiome technology for anti-ageing concerns.

It can be purchased at dermatology and aesthetics clinics.

Dr Russak also emphasised the importance of caring for skin beyond the face.

NECK CARE

Introducing Nectifirm Advanced, Revision Skincare's latest product targeting the effects of ageing on the neck, she said: "Women often put products on their face but forget their necks, which later shows lines that give away our age.

"And nowadays, there is something called 'tech neck', which is when young people - because they look down to use their devices - start getting lines in their necks."

She added that the neck and the face have rather different skin structures.

"You can use products on your face for your neck, but it is still a good idea to have a different product for the neck altogether because the skin on the neck has less fat than the face," she said.

Anti-ageing is also not a concern solely reserved for those middle aged or older.

Dr Russak stressed that since our bodies produce about 1 per cent less collagen - a protein found in skin that helps keep it strong and elastic and prevents wrinkles - every year once we turn 20, starting early "helps".

And something like Revox 7, a newly launched anti-ageing serum from Revision Skincare, has peptides to soften seven types of expression lines.

While there are some who might find the onslaught of new skincare crazes and holy grail products every season overwhelming, Dr Russak said there are only a few things you need for a solid daily routine.

A good cleanser is important for removing impurities.

Use that with a vitamin C product - such as a serum or cream - in the morning to increase cellular activity and stimulate collagen production and a retinol product - a vitamin A derivative - at night, which can improve lines and discolouration.

She added: "And of course, sunscreen every day.

"Sun protection is so fundamental that sometimes I don't even bother mentioning it, I just assume people know."