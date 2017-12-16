New attractions for the new year

WATSONS

The healthcare and beauty retailer is targeting millennials with a newly revamped Gen Y concept store at Bugis Junction, already a hot spot among the younger crowd.

It aims to create a vibrant beauty playground. It now features a 40 per cent expansion of the beauty floor,where you can find buzzed-about brands such as Aprilskin and W.Lab, makeup brushes by Real Techniques and make-up applicators from Beauty Blender.

Also check out interactive elements, such as the Style Me app that allows one to try on make-up without hassle via facial recognition, and the Magic Mirror, where you can experiment with different looks and get the perfect selfie lighting.

CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP X HELLO KITTY & FRIENDS

Popular Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty, Dear Daniel, Gudetama, Little Twin Stars, Pompompurin, My Melody and Cinnamoroll have landed at the

airport’s Terminal 3.

Until Jan 5, fans will be treated to daily drones and light and snow shows at the Mystical Garden, which features the characters at a gazebo and a treehouse.

On weekends, travellers and visitors will also have the chance to cuddle up to their favourite Sanrio characters during the meet-and-greet sessions and take photos together.

Over at the event space at the T3 Departure Hall Check-in Row 11, specially curated games and activities await.

At the Tree House Catcher, a human “controller” can direct a human “crane” suspended in mid-air to pick up a gift from the gift pool, with the top prize being a 1m-tall Sanrio character plush toy.

S.E.A. AQUARIUM

New fishy friends, such as the endangered ornate eagle ray, are part of the Resorts World Sentosa attraction’s annual Merry Fishmas celebrations.

From now till Jan 1, S.E.A. Aquarium transforms into a water wonderland with sparkling displays, interactive activities and Scuba Santa and elves.

Residents enjoy discounted admission at $30 for an adult one-day ticket (usual price $34) and $18 for a child/senior citizen ticket (usual price $24).

THE PRUDENTIAL MARINA BAY CARNIVAL

Soak in the magic at Singapore’s biggest carnival, which runs till April 1.

It takes over The Promontory @ Marine Bay and Bayfront event space at Marina Bay to present affordable and quality entertainment for everyone, with more than a million plush toys from Marvel and Pixar up for grabs.

The giant wonderland will see more than 40 thrill and family-friendly rides and games from all over the world, many of which are here for the first time.

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival is open daily from 4pm to 11pm, except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when it will start from 3pm.

Admission is free.

Credits for rides and games can be purchased on-site and online via http://marinabaycarnival.sg.