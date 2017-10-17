New beauty products

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA

The galaxy is in your hands with the glitter-drenched limited edition Galaxy Collection from the Barbadian pop star's popular make-up line.

It includes an eyeshadow palette ($82) of 14 celestial colours that range from sheer and glittering to smoky and shimmery.

The Eclipse 2-In-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner ($30) dries to a sleek metallic finish, but it has a glitter effect when rubbed.

Also explore the Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter ($28) and the Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick ($28).

The collection is available at Sephora stores, Sephora.sg and fentybeauty.com.

PHILOSOPHY

The American skincare brand’s latest product is the Ultimate Miracle Worker “multi-rejuvenating retinol + superfood oil pads” ($109).

Specifically formulated to help combat signs of ageing, such as wrinkles, discolouration, enlarged pores, roughness and lack of firmness and radiance, the night-time solution combines four natural nourishing superfood oils — pomegranate oil, argan oil, olive oil and amazonian sacha inchi oil — and is powered by alfalfa extract.

It delivers the effects of retinol while fighting the potential dryness associated with it. It is available at all Sephora stores.

PHOTO: PHILOSOPHY

SUNPLAY

The Japanese suncare brand has launched two new multi-tasking sunscreens.

The Skin Aqua UV Mild Gel with SPF 30 PA+++ ($18.90 for 110g) protects skin against PM 2.5 pollution particles.

The Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Essence with SPF 50+ PA++++ ($18.90 for 80g) extends the longevity of the UVabsorbing functions with light endurance technology. It is also moisturising, keeping skin from drying out in airconditioning.

Both sunscreens protect against UVA and UVB rays and possesses nano hyaluronic acid, amino acid and collagen for long-lasting hydration.

They are available at all Watsons and Guardian stores.