New beauty products for you

KIEHL'S

DERMATOLOGIST SOLUTIONS BREAKOUT CONTROL TARGETED BLEMISH SPOT TREATMENT

Trying to find the right pimple cream? Kiehl's recently launched a blemish spot treatment that contains sulphur and vitamin B3, and boasts the ability to reduce adult acne in 24 hours.

Sulphur reduces the size of acne without irritating the skin around it and contains antimicrobial effects to prevent bacteria from growing. Vitamin B3 has anti-inflammatory effects, controls sebum production and strengthens skin barriers.

What's more, this does not dry out the skin.

Available from this month, the Dermatologist Solutions Breakout Control Targeted Blemish Spot Treatment retails for $52/20ml.

ETUDE HOUSE

ANY CUSHION CREAM FILTER

PHOTO: ETUDE HOUSE

Take another step to having clear and dewy skin with Etude House's new product (left).

The Any Cushion Cream Filter has anti-wrinkle and brightening properties, and SPF 33 UV protection, with three different filters - Glow Filter, Morning Filter and Moisture Filter.

Glow Filter gives the skin a fine and soft cream glow lasting up to 24 hours with an elastomer net filter.

The Morning Filter, which is a new technology from the brand, contains a green diffused reflection for clear and refreshed morning skin, while the Moisture Filter is made from mineral water extracted from the East Sea.

Its purpose is to keep the skin moisturised after the harsh effects of wearing makeup for long hours.

The Any Cushion Cream Filter is available in five shades, and is priced at $32.

Available at all Etude House stores.

CRABTREE & EVELYN

LA SOURCE

PHOTO: CRABTREE & EVELYN

This famous beauty brand has reformulated its La Source collection with scents of ocean breeze to help revitalise the body and soul.

There are three new mineral-enriched marine blends - Refreshing Marine Blend, Hydra Marine Blend and Restorative Marine Blend - each containing green seaweed extract sourced from the British Isles.

The collection features botanical notes of sparkling citrus, green herbaceous and musk in a variety of products for top to toe.

The star product of this range is the Hydra Marine Nourishing Oil ($53, left). It is a dry oil that nourishes the face, body and hair without being greasy.

This collection ranges from $13 to $65.