New beauty, skincare products

RMK

For its latest Chic Light Spring collection, the Japanese cosmetics brand celebrates the dewy freshness we love about springtime.

The Water Eyes Colour Ink ($58) is a double-ended eyeshadow applicator with one head each for matte and pearl textures. Available in 10 colours, its water-based formula provides a fresh feel, easy spreading and a close fit for eyelids.

The Multi Paint Colours ($45) comes in seven hues, creates a pure look with a relaxed matte finish on the lips and is the secret to slightly flushed cheeks.

Available in two limited-edition colours, pink and blue, Glow Gel ($33) adds a little extra sparkle to your look.

The collection is available at RMK counters at Isetan Scotts and Isetan Serangoon Central.

111SKIN

Developed by renowned Harley Street cosmetic surgeon Yannis Alexandrides, London-based skincare brand 111Skin has released several products to stimulate the body's natural defence mechanisms and reverse cell damage.

PHOTO: 111SKIN

Its star product, the Y Theorem Repair Light Serum ($380), is an ultra-light version of the original Y Theorem Repair Serum, with brightening agents significantly boosting collagen production, supporting cell regeneration and providing defence against environmental damage.

Also part of the range is the Lift Off Purifying Cleanser ($80), Daily Orbit Energising Essence ($120), Space Anti Age Day Emulsion ($260) and Space Defence Bright Eye Lift Gel ($220).

111Skin is exclusively available at Robinsons The Heeren and at www.robinsons.com.sg.

KOSE COSMEPORT

Japan's leading drugstore brand has launched in Singapore with three of its stellar brands - Je l'aime, Softymo and Clear Turn.

PHOTO: KOSE COSMEPORT

The Je l'aime Fulvos Bright & Sleek Shampoo ($18.90) contains hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, pyrus malus (apple) fruit extract and swertia japonica extract and is formulated with fulvic coat essence, which works by removing build-up on scalp and hair.

For baby-soft skin in five minutes, check out Clear Turn, which has masks for every occasion. The Babyish Moisturizing Mask ($6.90 for a pack of seven) comes with soothing chamomile and refreshing baby mint.

PHOTO: KOSE COSMEPORT

Softymo's Lachesa range works hard and fast to keep skin free from make-up and dirt.

The Lachesca Hot Gel Cleansing ($23.90) turns warm upon application to penetrate into the pores. It contains key ingredients such as artichoke extract, which helps minimise the appearance of pores.

The products are available at Welcia-BHG and selected Watsons, Guardian and Sasa stores.