New fashion in town

LUMINE

Spanning 10,000 sq ft, the first overseas store by the Japanese mall at Clarke Quay Central opened last Saturday.

Lumine Singapore carries 20 Japanese clothing and accessory brands targeted at sophisticated women, and 19 of them are new to Singapore, such as Tomorrowland, Iena, Spick & Span and Mila Owen.

With a price range of $29 to $850, shoppers can expect a wide variety of clothes with quality Japanese craftsmanship.

An exciting line-up of influencer-based Japanese brands, including Emoda, Murua and Mercuryduo, will be part of the Lumine Lab concept space, a test bed for experimental labels.

TIMBERLAND X MADNESS

PHOTO: TIMBERLAND x MADNESS

The US manufacturer and retailer of outdoor wear has collaborated with Madness, the street-wear label founded by Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, to launch a capsule collection.

A redesign of Timberland's Original Yellow Boot, the TYPE-MD01 ($429) is constructed with water-resistant nylon and suede leather and uses Gore-Tex Performance Comfort Footwear technology.

There is also the Gore-Tex Cruiser Jacket ($959), which is waterproof and windproof while being breathable.

The capsule collection is available in limited quantities from Thursday at selected Timberland stores.

UNDER ARMOUR X STAR WARS

PHOTO: UNDER ARMOUR x STAR WARS

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming up, the US sportswear brand has released a limited-edition collection of men's shirts ($59) based on the film franchise.

The X-Wing Pilot and Darth Vader T-shirts are made from Charged Cotton and have a four-way stretch.

The Storm Hoodie ($89), made of Armour Fleece, is light but also traps heat to keep you warm. It boasts Under Armour Storm technology, which repels water without sacrificing breathability.

The collection is available at Under Armour outlets at Bugis Junction, Orchard Central, VivoCity and Tampines 1.