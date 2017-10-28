New phone, new look for your home and more

HUAWEI

The Chinese telecommunications company has released its newest phone, the Huawei Mate 10 ($888).

Available in brown and black, it boasts breakthroughs in artificial intelligence that open new doors for a more intelligent and personalised mobile experience.

Among the new features added are the real-time scene and object recognition, which can detect up to 13 different objects and scenes and intelligently optimise picture settings to deliver unbelievable image clarity. Huawei Mate 10 series' dual lens camera expands on the brand's partnership with Leica.

The phone also features a best-in-class 4,000mAh high-capacity battery and real-time text translation across a wide range of foreign languages without the need for an Internet connection.

The Huawei Mate 10 is available now at Huawei concept stores and all major consumer electronic stores.

WEIKEN.COM

The local home interior design brand has opened its newly revamped showroom at IMM Building, #03-28F, to give new home owners an enhanced experience.

This brings the total number of Weiken.com showrooms islandwide to five, and there is one in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The latest addition features a mixture of futuristic and therapeutic designs. For instance, there is a ceiling made up of artificial plants.

A team of 13 experienced designers stand ready to help home owners create their dream home interior.

OLIVA FORTE

From now till Nov 8, the US health supplement brand is having a 10 per cent discount on its Oliva Forte Enchant range at selected Guardian, Watsons and OG stores.

It is specially formulated for promoting and maintaining healthy and youthful skin, and helps in reducing wrinkles, lightening scars, blemishes and pigmentation and recovery from sun damage. Oliva Forte offers multi-action biophenols supplements with a high concentration of olive biophenols in combination with alpha lipoic acid.

It contains Hidrox, a standardised freeze-dried blend of organic olive juice, which also has a high concentration of hydroxytyrosol, a natural olive polyphenol, with the highest level of free radical scavenging activity ever reported for any natural antioxidant compound.

It is easily absorbed into the gastrointestinal system and blood stream, and is able to penetrate body tissues.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

The US-based hospitality and hotel company has raised nearly US$421,000 (S$576,300) from the Run to Give Hotel Charity Runs. They took place in 115 locations on Sept 24 across the Asia Pacific and attracted close to 32,500 supporters.

Now in its fourth year, Run to Give is a key event in the Asia Pacific under Marriott International's TakeCare movement, which promotes physical, emotional and spiritual well-being while creating strong team synergy and making a difference in communities Marriott International operates in.

Funds raised in each location will go to a local charity for maximum relevance and a broader impact with wider reach.