New products

CRABTREE & EVELYN

LIMITED EDITION GARDENERS SOAP COLLECTION

This new collection is inspired by English spring and is crafted with fine botanical ingredients to smell like freshly picked garden vegetables - lettuce, cucumber, carrot and tomato.

Its carefully sourced ingredients contain moisturising palm oil, and sage and rosemary extracts to purify and refresh the skin.

Each scented soap retails for $15 and is available till Feb 16.

KANEBO

17SS MAKE-UP COLLECTION

The newest make-up line by Japanese brand Kanebo features almost every product for a complete look, from lipstick to face primer to foundation.

The Light Glow Primer ($58) creates a natural healthy complexion with a dewy glow, at the same time allowing the foundation to adhere to one's skin.

For the peepers, the brand features the Selection Colors Eyeshadow ($77) in Refreshing Blue and Lovely Coral, to accentuate the eyes with moist, textured powders.

The collection will be available from next month.

KIEHL'S

CLEARLY CORRECTIVE BRIGHTENING AND SMOOTHING MOISTURE TREATMENT

Kiehl has revamped its best-selling Brightening Moisturiser, which now boasts a lightweight and quick-absorbing moisture formula containing glycolic acid with Activated C, a signature Kiehl's clarity ingredient.

Glycolic acid may be irritating and dehydrating to the skin, but this product contains the right amount to soften the skin's surface, and the Activated C helps the skin to be more receptive to the ingredients.

The Clearly Corrective Brightening and Smoothing Moisture Treatment is priced at $78 (50ml) and will be available from next month.