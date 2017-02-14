New products

LANEIGE

COLLAGEN DRINK

Laneige's latest product contains collagen from the tilapia fish, which is easily absorbed by the body. Another ingredient, elastin, for supple skin, is taken from the aortic bulb of the bonito fish. Each bottle contains 5g of collagen peptide. It is priced at $52 (for a box of 10) and is now available.

RMK

CLEANSING RENEWAL

RMK has reformulated its cleansers that are enriched with sugarcane squalene and olive oil for skin detoxification and restoration. The Moist Cleansing Balm (right), Smooth Cleansing Oil and Clear Cleansing Milk, all priced at $49, are now available.

ETUDE HOUSE

ANY CUSHION COLOUR CORRECTOR

Featuring four hues - Pink, Mint, Lavender and Illuminate - Etude House's latest items correct dullness, redness and discolouration. It uses a slim layering technology to ensure the colour spreads naturally. Priced at $32, the Any Cushion Colour Corrector is now available.