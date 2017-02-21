New products coming your way

KANEBO

SS2017 SKINCARE COLLECTION

Kanebo is launching a series of specialised skincare products this April.

This range follows the Chrono Beauty concept, where there are different products catering to skin changes during a specific amount of time.

The collection features the Bloom On Serum ($150), Relaxing Brume ($49), Fresh Day Cream Light ($98) and Clear Cleansing Toner ($49), which contain the Teatopia fragrance of citrus, rosemary and eucalyptus notes.

SK-II

UV: ATMOSPHERE

Protect your skin from UV rays with SK-II's latest range.

It has created the Atmosphere Airy Light Emulsion SPF30 PA+++ ($99), which will be launched under its whitening series and is designed to prevent visible signs of ageing.

UV: Atmosphere PHOTO: SK-II

Its formula includes the Atmosphere Therapy Complex O, a combination of concentrated Pitera, Opuntia and niacinamide.

The Atmosphere CC Cream SPF50 PA++++ ($115) is part of this range, which will be available from March at all SK-II counters.

LANEIGE

SILK INTENSE LIPSTICK

Laneige will launch its improved Silk Intense Lipstick on March 2, and Singapore will be the only country to carry all 35 shades.

Silk Intense Lipstick PHOTO: LANEIGE

They have a high moisture content and give lips a fabric-like texture. For a 3D colour with brighter effect, Laneige introduced the Multi-Layered White technology into the formula. The ultra-micronised pigment technology allows pigment to be packed for longer lasting vibrancy. Two shades are added to the collection, Exotic Yellow and Forest Fantasy.

Each lipstick is priced at $36.