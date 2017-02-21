New products coming your way
KANEBO
SS2017 SKINCARE COLLECTION
Kanebo is launching a series of specialised skincare products this April.
This range follows the Chrono Beauty concept, where there are different products catering to skin changes during a specific amount of time.
The collection features the Bloom On Serum ($150), Relaxing Brume ($49), Fresh Day Cream Light ($98) and Clear Cleansing Toner ($49), which contain the Teatopia fragrance of citrus, rosemary and eucalyptus notes.
SK-II
UV: ATMOSPHERE
Protect your skin from UV rays with SK-II's latest range.
It has created the Atmosphere Airy Light Emulsion SPF30 PA+++ ($99), which will be launched under its whitening series and is designed to prevent visible signs of ageing.
Its formula includes the Atmosphere Therapy Complex O, a combination of concentrated Pitera, Opuntia and niacinamide.
The Atmosphere CC Cream SPF50 PA++++ ($115) is part of this range, which will be available from March at all SK-II counters.
LANEIGE
SILK INTENSE LIPSTICK
Laneige will launch its improved Silk Intense Lipstick on March 2, and Singapore will be the only country to carry all 35 shades.
They have a high moisture content and give lips a fabric-like texture. For a 3D colour with brighter effect, Laneige introduced the Multi-Layered White technology into the formula. The ultra-micronised pigment technology allows pigment to be packed for longer lasting vibrancy. Two shades are added to the collection, Exotic Yellow and Forest Fantasy.
Each lipstick is priced at $36.