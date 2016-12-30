New products to look out for

ETUDE HOUSE

GIVE ME LUCK COLLECTION

This South Korean brand is releasing a limited edition collection that features a rooster for the new year.

Available next month, the Give Me Luck collection comprises the Look At My Eyes eyeshadow and Colour In Liquid Lips Juicy lip tint.

The eyeshadows are priced at $11.90 each, while the lip tints cost $17.90 each.

SULWHASOO

PERFECTING CUSHION INTENSE

PHOTO:SULWHASOO

Sulwhasoo's latest product, the Perfecting Cushion Intense, is a foundation with anti-ageing properties.

It is formulated with red pine, a signature anti-ageing ingredient found in Sulwhasoo's TimeTreasure line.

Available in seven shades, the foundation is priced at $105. It will be released next month.

SHISEIDO

EVER BLOOM

PHOTO:FACEBOOK/SHISEIDO

Smell like a bouquet of flowers this new year with Shiseido's newest scent.

Ever Bloom is the perfect girly scent, with notes such as orange blossom, gardenia, rose, lotus and cyclamen.

It is inspired by the Japanese brand's symbol, the camellia flower.

Priced at $90 for 30ml, it is available from Shiseido's beauty counters.