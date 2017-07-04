New releases

BIOTECH

Hair restoration and hair growth are specialities that Japan Hair Growth Consultants (JHGC), with over 30 years' experience in the field, is known for.

Also known as Biotech in Japan, its philosophy is to provide total hair care using latest technology with professional dedication.

JHGC is having its third-year promotion, where customers can try out one session for $28 (usual price $58), or two sessions for $38, which comes with a travel kit. Its methods include the use of the insulin-like growth factor 1 that promotes hair growth and restoration.

ORBIS

Sunscreen can be a hassle to apply, especially with its thick consistency and feel in Singapore's weather.

To combat that, the Japanese cosmetics and skincare firm's UV Cut SPF50+/PA++++ Sunscreen Super provides better waterproof and sandproof results.

Other than its fine particles made by Nippon Aerosil that protects skin when in contact with sweat and water, a UV ray damage block ingredientalso prevents skin damage. This retails for $25 for 50g and is available on the Orbis online store, and all its counters and stores unless otherwise stated.

HADA LABO

To combat ageing and boost the skin's collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin, the Japanese skincare line's latest products contain the reformulated Elasgrow Complex, with ingredients to increase natural elastin production.

The range, which includes the Hada Labo Lifting+Firming Cream ($41.90 for 50g) and Hada Labo Lifting+Firming Mask ($16.90 for four sheets), is available at Guardian, Watsons, selected NTUC FairPrice outlets, Sasa and selected department stores.