New releases

SWAROVSKI

The Austrian jeweller's innovative new Swarovski Remix Collection empowers women to express every facet of their style and personality.

It consists of a variety of strands representing different key jewellery styles - Romantic Emotions, Timeless Pearls, Rock Chic and Crystal Glamour.

Each strand is equipped with a magnetic closure at both ends, offering infinite combinations and exciting new ways to wear the Remix pieces - as necklaces, this season's must-have chokers, bracelets, anklets or even headbands.

Each Remix strand is priced at $149 and is now available at all Swarovski boutiques.

PHOTO: SWAROVSKI

ECCO

Aesthetic, with a minimal and timeless design, they are available in high-tops and low-cuts.These Fluidform-soled shoes are also light and durable. Their perfectly formed anatomical shape and fit ensures the wearer all-day comfort.The ECCO Soft 1 sneaker collection from the Danish footwear brand exudes a cool, clean and urban charm.

The ECCO Soft 1 collection (from $219.90) is now available at all ECCO concept stores and its online site.