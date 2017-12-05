New releases for Christmas

SK JEWELLERY

The local jewellery brand has launched its Noel Collection, a range of pendants inspired by the classic Christmas bauble.

Featuring eight designs, the range is meticulously crafted in white and rose gold and set with diamonds for a brilliant sparkle and gemstones for eye-catching pops of colours.

Priced from $269, the collection is available at all SK jewellery showrooms islandwide.

ASICS X ANREALAGE

The Japanese footwear brand has teamed up with Japanese fashion label Anrealage to introduce the new Kaleidoscope Collection ($199).

The collection features a line of bespoke textiles incorporating reflective tech on apparel and shoes for both men and women, created by Anrealage lead designer Kunihiko Morinaga.

In daylight, the patterns are set against an earthy beige palette. In the dark, reflective ink splashes a kaleidoscope of colours and shapes each time light hits the fabric.

The collection is available at Asics stores in Suntec City, Bugis Junction, Paragon and Velocity.

PHOTO: ASICS X ANREALAGE

FENDI

PHOTO: FENDI

The Italian fashion brand celebrates its graphic heritage with the release of its Fendi Run Away sunglasses ($685).

Oversized round shapes and see-through effects light up these new designs, which are crafted with a special manufacturing technique that plays with metal and mirror effects.

The sunglasses also incorporate iconic details such as a thin double bridge and temples featuring a round detail engraved with the "F" logo.

Available in four colourways - black with silver-grey lenses, blue with blue lenses, brown with gold-brown lenses and red with red lenses - the sunglasses are available at Fendi boutiques and selected high-end opticians.