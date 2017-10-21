New things to do and buy

RAFFLES CITY

Drop off your unwanted lipsticks from now until Oct 31 at seven collection points around town and they may become a part of the Lipstick Art Campaign organised by Raffles City Shopping Centre.

The campaign aims to involve the public in transforming daily objects into art.

The entire creative process will be helmed by Cultural Medallion recipient Chng Seok Tin, a visually-impaired artist.

The finished artwork will be on display at Raffles City Shopping Centre from next month.

Collection bins are located at the lobbies of CapitaLand office buildings CapitaGreen, Capital Tower, One George Street, Raffles City Tower, Six Battery Road and Twenty Anson as well as the concierge counter of Raffles City Shopping Centre.

LONGCHAMP

The French luxury leather goods company will be opening its newest store at shopping mall Paragon on Tuesday.

To celebrate, limited quantities of three bags and a clutch from its new Intempor'elle capsule collection will be available for an exclusive sale.

Comprising ready-to-wear pieces, handbags and boots, the collection features a two-tone Penelope bag, the leopard-print and studded versions of the Mademoiselle Longchamp messenger bag and a clutch sporting a winged-horse motif.

The collection will be officially launched next month.

MAGICLEAN X SANRIO

The Japanese household cleaning product brand has teamed up with Sanrio to launch the limited-edition Hello Kitty Wiper Mop at a discounted price of $19.85.

Fans of the feline character can make cleaning much cuter and easier, as the mop comes with both wet and dry sheets.

From now until Nov 12, with purchase of two participating Magiclean products, you could be one of two lucky winners of a pair of return air tickets on EVA Air's Hello Kitty Jet to Taiwan or one of 40 lucky winners to dine at the Hello Kitty cafe at Changi Airport.

The Hello Kitty Wiper Mop is exclusively available at NTUC FairPrice outlets this month.

VITAREALM

The US-Singapore health supplement brand has released VitaRealm PowerEye ($69 a box of 60 soft gels), aimed at achieving overall eye health.

Made with 20 antioxidants and nutrients, like Lutemax 2020 and anthocyanin, and amino acids, the high-potency eye care supplement promotes visual acuity, relieves eye dryness and helps prevent onset of eye problems due to ageing.

VitaRealm PowerEye is available at all major pharmacies, departmental stores and traditional medical halls.