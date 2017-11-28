Pairing small steps with good products

Former actress-host Evelyn Tan has seen her skin change with age, especially after having gone through four pregnancies.

The 43-year-old, who has been appointed the first celebrity ambassador for Frei Ol, the beauty label behind Germany's top skincare and massage oils for pregnant women, told The New Paper: "As one ages, the elasticity and moisture contents of our skin differs."

She said cellulite had for long been her biggest issue, pre-dating pregnancy and especially when she was expecting.

The mother of four children aged 13, 10, eight and four, who is married to local actor Darren Lim, also grappled with having an oilier face, which forced her to switch to a gentler moisturiser, and stretched skin.

She said: "I made sure to apply a layer of massage oil before bathing and then reapplied another layer after all the soaping was done.

"Cellulite was more prominent during pregnancy, but it gets better after using the massage oil."

Her family of six - who lived on a yacht from 2011 until last year - embarked on a six-month sailing trip in January last year to Langkawi, Phuket and Koh Samui.

They had the time of their lives playing with dolphins, relaxing on beaches and seeing limestone formations.

But being out at sea for such a long period of time led to excessive sun exposure, which caused sunspots on Tan's skin.

Evelyn Tan is the first celebrity ambassador for Frei Ol. PHOTO:FREI OL SINGAPORE

She said: "My skin got drier but only superficially. I needed a product that could help me address those issues without being so rich that it causes my skin to break out."

Tan "can live without" her make-up kit but does not believe in travelling light when it comes to skincare.

So what are her top tips for maintaining one's looks? She said: "To keep my sanity, I believe in small indulgences to pamper myself.

"Rather than an elaborate full-day spa, it can be little things such as filing my nails and putting on a treatment serum or body cream - they are small and doable within five to 10 minutes each day.

"I urge mummies and busy women to try to form a habit. Just work in five more minutes after your shower for skincare.

"I used to be a perfectionist - if I cannot do it the way I want, then I would not do it at all - but I have since learnt that the little steps add up."

Tan washes her face with Frei Ol Face Cleansing Cream pH 5.5 before toning with the Clear Balance Facial Tonic. She finishes up by moisturising with the Hydrolipid Day Care Protect SPF 15, which she also applies when she is outdoors for a longer period of time.

Her 13-year-old daughter has eczema behind her knees and suffers from dry skin, but her condition improved after using Frei Ol's body oil after bathing.

Now that the family no longer live on a yacht, Tan will be busy appearing in television commercials and marketing campaigns for Frei Ol, including a skincare demonstration at Guardian at Ngee Ann City on Dec 2 at 2pm.

Launched in Singapore for the first time, Frei Ol is available exclusively at Guardian and online retailers Amazon Prime Now, Lazada and RedMart.

Tan said: "As a mother of four, indulging in elaborate skincare routines is a distant memory, which is why it is crucial that the skincare I am using works...

"While you love and care for others, you also love and care for yourself. For mothers especially, it is easy to forget to breathe.

"But I have found that when I allow time for my needs to be taken care of, many other things fall into place."