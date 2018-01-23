Paws-perous fashion for Chinese New Year

PHOTOS: PANDORA, MOYNAT, I.T SINGAPORE, FOSSIL GROUP, LARRY JEWELRY, TIMBERLAND, BLUM & CO, IROO INTERNATIONAL, CITIGEMS, NEW BALANCE

Be it in the symbolic ravishing red, bold gold or an entire spectrum of colours, it is time to usher in the Year of the Dog with apparel and accessories from these 10 festive collections. You will be sure to shine so bright that the God of Fortune pays you a visit.

PANDORA

Originating from Denmark, the contemporary jewellery brand honours the Year of the Dog with intricately crafted tokens of luck.

Among the celebratory novelties is the festive Fortune & Luck Hanging Charm ($129) - the God of Wealth holding 14k gold. Worn on bracelets and necklaces, the charm aims to bring good fortune and prosperity to its wearer.

Every Fortune & Luck charm purchased comes with an exclusive jewellery case. It is available at all Pandora stores.

MOYNAT

The French luxury fashion label has unveiled limited-edition Macarons charms ($550) with designs of man's most faithful companion. Each piece is handcrafted using Moynat's signature technique of leather marquetry, where the individually cut pieces of leather fit so perfectly with the ones next to them that the seams cannot be detected by eye or hand.

AAPE BY A BATHING APE

Get hip with the Japanese fashion label's Chinese New Year collection ($199 to $249) in red camouflage and black or gold.

It includes hoodies, sweatpants and sweaters adorned with gold-and-white 3D embroidery that underscores the Aape By A Bathing Ape motif.

The collection is available at i.t Labels.

FOSSIL

The US watch-and-lifestyle company elevates the Q Venture and Q Explorist watches with a new style for Chinese New Year by adding joyful red straps.

The stunning full-round OLED display allows users to stay connected with the latest information, schedule reminders and message alerts, so wearers will not miss any gatherings with friends and families.

Customisable watch faces also offer the flexibility and creativity to personalise them with Facebook and Instagram photos.

The Chinese New Year edition of the Q Explorist ($489 to $538) and Q Venture ($528) are available at Fossil stores islandwide and online at Zalora and Lazada.

LARRY JEWELRY

Asia's leading jeweller is ushering in the festive period with its Jewels of Spring Collection.

Meticulously handcrafted, the Treasures of Panda ($21,300) pendant depicts a panda resting his white diamond-encrusted head and black-diamond paw on a lustrous pearl.

The pendant is complete with intricate bamboo leaves in the background.

The Prosperity Panda ($18,100) boasts 261 white diamonds and 16 black diamonds and features a panda eating bamboo shoots.

The collection is available at Larry Jewelry's Paragon boutique.

TIMBERLAND

To celebrate the season of blooming fortune, the US outdoor footwear brand has collaborated with award-winning designer Benson Chen to create the Window Flowers collection ($219 to $299). Harnessing the essence of Chinese culture through the century-old folk art of paper-cutting, Chen re-designed Timberland's tree logo and turned it into an exquisite pattern work.

Available in the FlyRoam Chukka, Iconic 6-inch Boot and Premium Chukka styles, the collection is available at all Timberland stores.

BLUM

Stand out from the crowd and make a stylish entrance in the local fashion label's Chinese New Year 2018 Qipao Collection ($259 to $389).

Inspired by Asia's rich culture and heritage, the collection features 60 styles of the cheongsam in special prints with unique embellishments.

It was influenced by four main themes: Korean hanbok, Chinese coins, flowers and white orchids, and the Peranakan culture.

The collection is available at all Blum retail stores.

IROO

With easy pieces to mix and match for a casual or elegant look, the Taiwanese fashion label's auspicious Dog Zodiac Collection ($97.80 to $317.80) in black, white and grey combinations adds cuteness for a brand new year.

The collection is available at all iROO outlets.

CITIGEMS

Kick-start Chinese New Year with a gift from the local jewellery brand's extensive festive collection.

There are the enchanting Royal Zodiac Pendants ($118) in rose gold and white gold - contemporary interpretations of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals.

The trinkets are available at all Citigems boutiques and online at citigems.com.sg.

NEW BALANCE

Usher in the new year with the Boston-based footwear brand's limited-edition New Balance 574 Sport and New Balance 247 Chinese New Year Edition ($169) models.

The lightweight and flexible sneakers come in an auspicious red and sophisticated black for an added touch of prosperity and are the perfect modern interpretations of the iconic shoe.

Get them at all New Balance Experience Stores.