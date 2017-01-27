Pretty up for Chinese New Year visits

LANEIGE

TWO TONE TINT LIP BAR

Following Laneige's global success of the Two Tone collection, the South Korean beauty brand recently came up with the new Two Tone Tint Lip Bar, a coloured lip balm.

There are eight pastel colours including blue, mint and purple which give the lips a sheer coat of natural colour.

It is formulated with the Moisture Wrap technology found in the signature Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to moisturise and hydrate lips.

The colour is shaped in a V to achieve rosy coverage on the inner portion of the lips while keeping the outer areas moisturised.

It is priced at $32 each and is available at all Laneige boutiques and counters.

LIESE

CREAMY BUBBLE COLOR IN RED VELVET

PHOTOS:LIESE

No time to head to the salon for a last-minute hair colouring for Chinese New Year?

Try Liese's newest shade from the Creamy Bubble Color range.

The dye contains an improved formula that complements the hair four times better, and the non-drip foam resembles a hair mask that can get to the hard-to-reach areas.

The Creamy Bubble Color in Red Velvet is now retailing at $16.90, instead of its usual $19.90, until the end of the month.

It is available at all leading pharmacies, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

PERCY & REED

PERFECTLY PERFECTING WONDER TREATMENT OIL+

PHOTOS: PERCY & REED

Give your hair pampering and moisture with this new product from Percy & Reed, a new addition to its Wonderland collection.

It claims to transform any kind of hair - be it dry, fine or curly - into shiny and silky locks.

The oil can be used on wet or dry hair.

Ingredients include camellia seed oil for moisture, macadamia seed oil for strength and elasticity, and carrot seed oil for rejuvenation.

The Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Treatment Oil+ retails for $50 and will be launched on March 30 at Sephora.