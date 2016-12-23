Protect, renew and restore

KIEHL'S: PURE VITALITY SKIN RENEWING CREAM

This new cream from Kiehl's contains New Zealand Manuka Honey, which protects the skin from oxidative damage, and Korean Red Ginseng Root, which stimulates cellular energy pathways.

It combines two of types of natural ingredients to create a 99.6 per cent "naturally-derived cream".

Priced at $95/50ml, it will be available from next month.

URBAN DECAY: COMPLEXION PRIMER

Urban Decay, known for its cult favourite Eyeshadow Primer Potion, has come up with a line of five face primers, each for a different purpose.

One of the primers, named Urban Defense, works as a sunscreen cum primer, with SPF30 for the days when you'll be out in the sun.

Optical Illusion is another. It is pink in colour to blur out dark circles.

The products will be available on their online store on Jan 1 and in stores in Spring 2017.

LA MER: SKINCOLOR DE LA MER

The popular skincare brand released their Skincolor de la Mer, which includes foundation, concealer and powder.

The foundation, called The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation ($160), includes SPF 20 and protects the skin from ultraviolet rays. It is available at places such as Tangs Orchard, Metro Paragon and Takashimaya.