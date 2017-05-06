Shop, get free massage & help the visually handicapped today

The Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped masseurs will give you a 15-minute back massage if you spend at least $30 in a single receipt.

Shop and do good at the same time this weekend at Compass One shopping mall.

From now to May 14, a minimum spending of $30 in a single receipt entitles you to a 15-minute back massage from masseurs from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

For every shopper who redeems a massage, Compass One will donate $5, which will go to SAVH's vision rehabilitation programme. It aims to improve the quality of life of its visually handicapped clients through specialised self-help services.

The Free Caring Hands Massage is part of the mall's line-up of activities leading up to Mother's Day.

Said Ms Sharon Tan, Compass One's general manager: "Many of us cannot imagine what it is like to lose our sight. Our pledge to be friends of the blind extends beyond a monetary contribution - we aim to raise awareness of both the association's works and the members' daily challenges."