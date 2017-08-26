Shop till you drop with these exclusive deals

PHOTOS: HARVEY NORMAN.

HARVEY NORMAN

Harvey Norman has upgraded and expanded its existing retail space at Parkway Parade, occupying a new unit on the ground level in addition to its existing unit on the second level.

The ground floor unit now features furniture, bedding, homeware, audio visual items, cameras, computers, a games hub, connected health and fitness products and a Photo Centre, while the second storey has been revamped to house its home and kitchen appliances.

The Parkway Parade Superstore is Harvey Norman's third in Singapore, housing all its four departments - Electrical, IT, Furniture and Bedding - under one roof.

The others are its Millenia Walk Flagship Superstore and Viva Business Park Factory Outlet.

PHOTOS:UNITED SQUARE

UNITED SQUARE

Step into the heart of the jungle for a unique rainforest adventure at United Square as part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, till Sept 10.

For the first time in a Singapore shopping mall, shoppers can explore a lifelike rainforest environment with live snakes and exotic turtles, or experience nature by climbing to tree houses and swinging from vines.

Or be entertained by the free Jungle Book Live Show, which features a spectacular 30-minute aerial act set in the wilds of the Indian jungle from the beloved children's story.

PHOTOS:GAIN CITY

GAIN CITY

New HDB flat buyers can now look forward to more savings with Gain City's BTO Group Buy, a closed-door invite-only event where 60 new Build To Order (BTO) homeowners will be given bundle deals and cash vouchers for every purchase.

Shoppers can leave their purchases with Gain City for up to six months free of charge.

The BTO Group Buy takes place every Friday at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut from 6pm to 10pm and every Sunday at Gain City Ang Mo Kio from 11am to 3pm. Register at https://goo.gl/5pg27N

PHOTOS：LEVI’S

LEVI'S

The US clothing brand opens its newest store at Nex #01-85/86 today.

For today only and exclusively at Levi's Nex, the first 100 shoppers in line will enjoy special offers.

The first 10 shoppers receive a free pair of Levi's jeans (worth up to $169.90), the next 35 shoppers a free Levi's leather coin pouch (worth $69.90) and the subsequent 55 shoppers a free Levi's tote bag (worth $39.90).

For today and tomorrow only, there is a storewide "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" deal too.