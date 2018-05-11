Shop to win

UNITED SQUARE

Get ready for a Super Duper Summer over the June holidays as the shopping mall promises to wow the children and the whole family with a truckload of activities.

From May 25 to 29, keep a lookout at the basement atrium from 11am to 6pm for the return of the Beyblade G2 Tournament, where participants stand to win attractive prizes and collect event-exclusive Beyblades at Japan Toys Fiesta.

The popular Paw Patrol also returns with a brand new stage show, an extravaganza of music and dance from June 1 to 14, at 2.30pm and 7pm on weekdays (excluding Tuesdays) and 2pm, 5pm and 7pm on weekends.

Spend $60 in a single same-day retail receipt at United Square to shake paws with the pups. From May 25 to June 24, shoppers also stand a chance to redeem Sunway Lagoon tickets in the sure-win Spin & Win and the all-new Jaguar E-Pace in the UOL Festive Celebration Draw.

IKEA

From now to May 13, the Swedish furniture company celebrates its 40th anniversary with a four-day birthday bash that includes in-store activities, exclusive home furniture and food offers at Ikea Alexandra and Ikea Tampines.

Shoppers who make same-day purchases of minimum $100 in a single receipt can redeem a set of three limited-edition Ikea 40th anniversary commemorative pins while stocks last, capped at a maximum of three sets for each customer.

The megastore has turned 18 iconic Ikea products - from the bight blue Ikea bag to the famous Swedish meatballs - into the fun, quirky and wearable enamel accessories.

SELETAR MALL

The shopping mall is organising its A Turkish Experience campaign to bring the unique culture and character of Turkey right to the heart of Sengkang from today to May 24.

From now to May 17, a mini Kapali Carsi (Grand Bazaar) at the main atrium will showcase a spread of Turkish products and services, with activities such as Turkish coffee-making with sand, traditional do-it-yourself kumpir (Turkish baked potatoes) and belly dancing.

Shoppers can also take part in a cat dress-up contest and upload a picture of their pet feline with a short story on Seletar Mall's Facebook page till tomorrow to win attractive prizes worth more than $2,400.

There is also an in-mall lucky draw till May 24, where you can win more than $7,000 worth of air tickets by spending a minimum of $80 on three same-day receipts.

NEUE FIT

Pick up kick-ass chops and get your fitness game on at Singapore's latest lifestyle fitness and martial arts studio.

Located at Kallang Wave Mall (#02-07), it spans 4,033 sq ft and offers classes in both combat and non-combat, such as Brazilian jiu-jitsu, muay thai, high-intensity interval training (Hiit), yoga and an all-new workout programme that combines muay thai with the intensity of Hiit workouts.

In conjunction with Neue Fit's official opening last month, it has launched a 12-week boot camp programme, where two winners will be equipped with a specially tailored workout programme and meal plan.