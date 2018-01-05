Shopping guide

The Jan 13 symposium will be held at the Little Green Bee Farm and Garden Showroom. PHOTOS: LITTLE GREEN BEE, NEW MOON ABALONE, CASIO, PURETE

NEW MOON

From now until Feb 7, the best-selling local abalone brand is inviting you to stretch your imagination.

Pose with the specially designed 3D optical illusion New Moon can "trick eye" panels at 100 bus stops islandwide and stand a chance to be one of three winners of a year's supply of New Moon abalone.

Take a picture with the New Moon Trick Eye Bus Stop Panel, tag @NewMoonSG and hashtag #newmoontrickeye on Facebook or Instagram.

Since 1959, New Moon has built a strong foundation and heritage of product quality assurance. It has diversified to more than 100 products, including rice, sauces, ready-to-eat pastes, frozen products, essence of chicken as well as health and beauty collagen supplements.

CASIO

The Japanese electronics giant has released the first of its G'z EYE range of tough cameras - the GZE-1 camera ($629).

The camera can withstand a drop of up to 4m, is waterproof down to 50m, is dustproof to IP6X standard and can perform at temperature down to minus 10 deg C.

Casio has also developed a G'z EYE app, which connects the camera to a smartphone for seamless transfer of images and movies and allows users to trigger the camera without looking at the smartphone.

The Casio G'z Eye range is available at selected Casio and G-Factory stores, authorised retailers and superstores.

PURETE

The prestige natural mineral water brand from Italy is now in Singapore.

Suitable even for babies aged six months and above, Purete comes in two sizes - 500ml ($1.60) and 1.5 litres ($2.60). There is also an elegant 750ml glass bottle for the sparkling version.

The water is sourced from an ancient glacial basin in the Lombardian Prealps, in the Lake Garda area, and does not require any filtration.

Purete is available at Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, RedMart, Prime Supermarket as well as SPC and Caltex petrol stations.

LITTLE GREEN BEE

The home-grown local producer of healthy Trigona Itama Honey will be holding the Healthy Digestive System for a Healthy Life Symposium on Jan 13 at 10am.

It will be held at the Little Green Bee Farm and Garden Showroom at D'Kranji Farm Resort.

Dr Chia Tet Fatt, founder of local food manufacturing supply company Otemchi Biotechnologies, will be sharing how Little Green Bee's Lactopro 4probiotic honey helps improve digestive health and the importance of keeping the digestive system healthy.

The session is limited to 100 participants, and those who sign up will get a goodie bag worth $20 and the chance to interact with the stingless bees that produce the honey.

Call 8606-9265 to register.