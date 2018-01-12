Shopping guide

LONGCHAMP

To celebrate Chinese New Year, the French luxury brand has teamed up with popular Chinese fashion blogger Tao Liang, also known as Mr. Bags, to reinterpret its iconic foldable bag.

The limited edition Mr. Bags for Longchamp collection comprises a medium-sized tote ($745), a travel bag ($1,305) and a clutch ($285).

The tote comes in three colours - black, pink and sky blue - and since it's the Year of the Dog, has an added pair of paw prints in white fur.

The larger travel bag also features a zippered pocket in the back of the bag to hold a phone and travel documents and the clutch comes with enough space for keys, a card and a smartphone and can be attached to the outside of the bag like a charm or carried separately.

The Mr. Bags for Longchamp collection is available exclusively at the Paragon boutique.

CARLSBERG

Until Feb 13, customers who spend $100 on Carlsberg products can take part in the Carlsberg Grab Cash Game at any of Carlsberg's Chinese New Year roadshows at 10 supermarkets and hypermarts.

And from now until Feb 28 or while stocks last, you can get a Carlsberg trolley bag in one of two designs with every purchase of two 24-pack cartons of Carlsberg beer from supermarkets and hypermarts,

In addition, you can get a five-dollar Bee Cheng Hiang voucher when you buy a 28-pack carton.

Check under the bottle cap of any classic Carlsberg Green Label or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at coffeeshops and hawker centres and you could win a cash prize of $1,888.

You can also pick up a Carlsberg Smooth Draught cushion with any six-pack Carlsberg carton at 7-Eleven, or a Carlsberg Smooth Draught speaker with any 12-pack Carlsberg carton at Cheers and Caltex.

PURSOFT

The homegrown tissue brand has launched its new food-safe wipes and kitchen towels range, made of 100 per cent food-grade ingredients.

The wipes are paraben- and alcohol-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

The food-safe kitchen towels use AirSacs Water-Lock Technology and an emboss pattern that boasts ultra oil and water absorbency for healthier food preparation and to keep food crisp. They also contain a unique blend of 100 per cent virgin fibres and are free from Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) and other harsh chemicals.

PurSoft food-safe wipes are on sale at an introductory price of $2.50 (two packs of 20 pieces) and $5.50 two packs of 50 pieces) until Feb 28. PurSoft kitchen towels are available in a pack of six rolls ($5.30).

For Chinese New Year, you can get a 200ml CP Clear Chicken Broth Concentrate worth $2.50 with every purchase of the kitchen towels and bulk pack of wipes.

All PurSoft food-safe products are available at supermarkets and online grocery sites.

MOONROCK

Created by a group of Hong Kong-based bag experts and professional chiropractors, MoonRock backpacks are endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

The compact, lightweight and durable backpacks are made with quality PVC-free materials and are suitable for kids aged six to 12. They come in two models and six colour options ($139).

Designed with a patented 5-Point Support system and O-Ring Multi-Angle Strap, the bags provide comprehensive protection of the vertebra and evenly distributes weight to the shoulder straps, sternum strap and hip belt.

They are available at www.MoonRocksg.com, Qoo10 and Mums.sg. From now to Jan 31, enjoy 10 per cent off purchases on its official site with the promo code MR2017BTS.