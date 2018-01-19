Shopping guide

LEGO

Usher in the Year of the Dog at City Square Mall with Lego from Jan 22 to Feb 4.

Help build a 1m-tall dog with Lego bricks next weekend (Jan 27 and 28) and take pictures with this symbol of luck.

You can also redeem limited edition signature Lego Year of the Dog collectibleswhen you buy any Lego products (except Minifigures) and the Year of the Dog Lego Set, with a minimum spend of $88 on any Lego products.

If you spend at least $100, you can enter a lucky draw to redeem a 30cm Lego Dog.

MARINA BAY SANDS

Until June 3, the galleries of ArtScience Museum will be a canvas for some of the world's top street artists, including Banksy and Shepard Fairey.The Art from the Streets exhibition is a series of paintings and installations specially created - painted directly on the museum walls by iconic names from the field.

You can also immerse yourself in a multi-sensory combination of technology and digital art at The Digital Light Canvas (above), a new permanent attraction at the North Promenade of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

It features 4D vision display technology in the form of a magnificent 14m-tall light sculpture suspended from the ceiling by teamLab, which also created the landmark Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibition at ArtScience Museum.

The Digital Light Canvas is open daily from noon to 8pm, Sundays to Thursdays, and until 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays. Admission fee is $5.

TIGER BEER

The homegrown beer brand seeks to inspire Singaporeans to make this year's Chinese New Year reunion a meaningful one with its latest campaign.

From now until Jan 22, submit the names and contact information of your loved ones overseas on Tiger Beer's microsite and Tiger Beer pledges to bring selected nominees home for the festive celebrations.

At the site, you can also give loved ones (or yourself!) a limited edition 24-can pack for $53.50, and get six cans of Tiger Radler for free. You can even write a customised message to your loved ones, who will receive an electronic direct mailer with collection details.

Visit http://tigerbeer.com.sg/thereunionproject for details.

COLD STORAGE

Cook up a storm and store your food in a safe and proper manner with the exclusive range of Master­Chef-brand products from the local supermarket chain.

The MasterChef stainless steel mixing bowls, casserole and rectangular dishes, and measuring jugs will inspire you to get creative with cooking.

With every $10 spent in a single receipt, you earn one stamp. Five stamps allows you to purchase the MasterChef Cook and Store Kitchenware at special prices.

The promotion period is on till March 29. Redemption of the MasterChef cookware ends on April 5.