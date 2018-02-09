Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

As part of the local home appliance retailer's BTO Group Buy events, Build-To-Order (BTO) customers can enjoy $300 discounts on AOX water dispensers and welcome gifts worth $600.

The first 10 AOX customers will receive two medical-grade silicone water bottles worth $70. Turning tap water into alkaline water, AOX-patented filters dispense water with essential minerals while eliminating viruses and bacteria in drinking water.

Meanwhile, at Gain City Ang Mo Kio, BTO customers get 15 per cent off all Igloohome smart locks that allow property owners to grant access to visitors remotely using time-sensitive codes and Bluetooth keys.

For properties without Wi-Fi, the locks work offline through cryptography and synchronisation.

The BTO Group Buy happens at various days throughout the week at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, and the Ang Mo Kio, Tampines 1 and Marina Square showrooms.

To enter, register at www.gaincity.com/btooffers

COURTS

Until Feb 28, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s or 6s Plus owners with minor hardware issues can receive a free battery replacement when they use any hardware repair service from Guru, Courts' onestop home solutions provider.

If you want to get the iPhone X, a 256GB one can be bought at $1,788. Enjoy a trade-in value of up to $420 if your iPhone is of the variants mentioned above.

Guru counters are available at Courts Causeway Point, Orchard, Tampines Megastore, Toa Payoh and Jurong Point, and offer more than 100 repair and maintenance services.

SONGEHE RICE

The SongHe Dinnerware Redemption is back by popular demand, so get ready to add more premium plates to your existing collection.

Until March 18, buy the 5kg SongHe Fragrant Rice or SongHe New Crop packs for a Luminarc noodle plate, or buy the 10kg SongHe Fragrant Rice for the Luminarc dinner plate.

Luminarc plates are fully tempered and three times more resistant to cracks or drops than the average ceramic plate. They are also certified to be oven- and microwave-safe.

SCS

The secret behind the perfect pineapple tart is the butter.

Using butter from SCS and two other brands to make the tarts with the same recipe, a blindtaste test was conducted at various public spaces involving 300 participants - of which 65 per cent felt that the best tarts were made using SCS' butter.

Produced and made in Australia, all of SCS' velvety butter is made from the milk of grassfed cows and contains no artificial colouring, additives, preservatives or hormones.