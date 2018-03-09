Shopping guide

Enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent for major brands, like the Sharp digital television (above) and Acer laptops (below) at Gain City. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY, CITY SQUARE MALL, CAPITALAND, ROBINSONS

GAIN CITY

The Gain City Annual Warehouse Sale returns from today to March 18 at Gain City Megastore at Sungei Kadut and the Ang Mo Kio showroom.

There is a storewide clearance at the two locations, with $30 million worth of stocks to clear, including new display sets.

Shoppers can buy home appliances, electronic gadgets, bedding and more at unbelievably low prices.

Enjoy massive discounts up to 90 per cent off major brands, like Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips and HP, among many others.

Deals include Acer laptops ($199) and 32-inch digital television sets ($199).

CITY SQUARE MALL

Have a fun-filled school holiday at City Square Mall with Nickelodeon's twin genies-in-training, Shimmer and Shine.

From now to April 8, there is a line-up of activities filled with magic and entertainment for all.

Sing-along with Shimmer & Shine in a 'live' musical show, from tomorrow to March 18 (daily except Monday).

For a photograph with the genies, spend a minimum of $50 and redeem an exclusive Meet and Greet Pass, limited to 50 passes per session.

Make a dazzling friendship bracelet, mingle and play fun games with your favourite genies at the Glitter Party with Shimmer & Shine on March 10, 11, 17 and 18. Redeem a Party Pass with $80 spent, limited to 100 passes per session.

CAPITALAND

Meet movie characters such as Po from Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, and Skipper from Madagascar, as part of the DreamWorks KouKou festival across 15 participating CapitaLand malls.

Shoppers can challenge themselves in the Golf Kou-rse Diner at Tampines Mall and IMM, or test their archery skills in the Kou and Arrow Food Hunt at Bedok Mall and Westgate.

They can try the Lo-Koulicious inflatable obstacle course at Bukit Panjang Plaza and Junction 8 or immerse themselves in a maze of local delights and hunt for hidden tokens at SingPost Centre and The Star Vista.

Redeem exclusive DreamWorks KouKou plush cushions with a daily minimum spend of $180 at participating malls.

ROBINSONS

Robinsons shares how you can achieve a natural glow at the Radiance Fair 2018 from now to March 18.

Spend $80 net on cosmetics and fragrances and get the Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Skincare Powder Set at a Purchase-with-Purchase price of only $68.

Stand a chance to win beauty products worth up to $541 by spending $200 net in a single receipt on cosmetics and fragrances from now to March 18.

Don't miss the Lancome Declaring Happiness Pop-Up at Robinsons The Heeren from today to March 14.