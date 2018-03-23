Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

From today to May 6, celebrate the local home appliance retailer's 37th anniv

Exciting offers from Gain City include the Philips 50-inch ultra HD smart TV and the Panasonic 450-litre two-door fridge (above). PHOTOS: GAIN CITY,

ersary with exciting promotions.

Enjoy big savings when you buy a Panasonic 450-litre two-door fridge ($892, usual price $1,399) or a Philips 50-inch ultra HD smart television ($769, usual price $1,119).

One lucky customer gets to win a trip for two worth $10,000 to Chicago, where you can visit Willis Tower and 360 Chicago, filming locations for the new Dwayne Johnson sci-fi monster movie Rampage. Return air tickets and four hotel nights are included.

Head to Gain City Megastore at Sungei Kadut this Sunday from 2pm to 4pm to meet DJs Kenneth Kong and Violet Fenying from Love 97.2FM, while cast members Felicia Chin, Rayson Tan and Bonnie Loo from TV series Life Less Ordinary will be making an appearance at 3pm.

CITY SQUARE MALL

Count down to an hour of "lights out" to mark Earth Hour at the shopping mall tomorrow from 7pm to 10pm.

Learn more about water conservation at the exhibits, pledge to save water by adopting national water agency PUB's five water-saving tips and receive a token of appreciation.

At 8pm, put your knowledge to the test with an interactive stage quiz and stand to win a Water Wally keychain.

Then enjoy a free movie screening of the 2015 Pixar animation The Good Dinosaur after the lights go off for Earth Hour at 8.30pm.

ONE RAFFLES PLACE

The mall brings together wardrobe classics and new favourites for the spring/summer season, with new boutiques such as Butterflies & Marigolds and food and beverage favourite Greendot Cafe.

Shoppers can look forward to attractive promotions from now till April 22 and enjoy a fashion showcase curated by one of Singapore's leading fashion stylists, Jerome Awasthi, at the Level 1 atrium.

Spend a minimum of $200 in two same-day combined receipts at any fashion, beauty and wellness store and receive a $10 shopping voucher. Redeem an additional $5 voucher if at least one receipt is from stores on Level 3 to 5.

DE PURE INTERNATIONAL

The local healthcare brand's Bedtime Buddy ($49.90, above) is a traditional medicine that is scientifically formulated to strengthen children's bladder.

It contains the unique patented formulation, Urox - a natural medicine used for symptoms of an overactive bladder and urinary incontinence.

The vegetarian capsules, small enough for children to swallow, promote a dry night's sleep.

Bedtime Buddy is for children aged six years and above.

It is available online (depure.com.sg) and at Nishino Pharmacy, Raffles Health Pharmacy, WellGrowth, Natural Essence, Oasis Organic and Niche Babies.