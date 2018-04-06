Shopping guide

WATSONS

In partnership with local social movement Active Health, the healthcare and beauty chain has opened its first health-concept store Watsons Health@Heartbeat, designed to provide an integrated platform where customers can adopt a proactive approach towards their well-being and health with greater ease.

Housed in Heartbeat@Bedok (#01-08/09/10), one of the largest integrated complexes in Singapore, it spans more than 2,000 sq ft, with more than half its space focusing on three key categories - health and fitness, sports nutrition and homecare, mobility and rehabilitation.

Featuring a Watsons pharmacist and Fullerton Health general practitioner under one roof, the store also brings together the first Active Health Discovery, an interactive area for people to learn about managing physical activity, screen time, sleep and nutrition.

ONEKM MALL

The mall has launched The Green Collective, Singapore's first green lifestyle pop-up.

From now to July, more than a dozen local eco-brands have teamed up for a multi-brand concept store (#01-26/27) on the first storey.

Visitors can look forward to promotional prices on selected retail items and take part in workshops where they get to create their own eco-products - from soaps and upcycled textiles to handcrafted necklaces.

The sustainable products on offer range from the essential (unpackaged food) to the unique (handmade handicrafts and vegan apparel).

Shoppers should come prepared with reusable shopping bags and containers, as there will be no single-use plastic bags available.

NESCAFE

To inspire Singaporeans to lead healthier lifestyles and reduce their sugar intake, global coffee brand Nescafe has unveiled two improved variants - Nescafe Original Less Sugar ($5.75/ 3-in-1 mix) and Zero Sugar Added ($5.75/2-in-1 mix)- that have been awarded the Healthier Choice Symbol.

Packed in compact and convenient sachets, these variants allow coffee lovers with hectic lifestyles to enjoy a healthier cup of fragrant beverage.

Both variants come in packs of 35 sachets, but Less Sugar's sachets weigh 15g each while Zero Sugar Added's sachets are lighter at 9g each.

F&N CREAMERIES X KLOOK

Local ice cream manufacturer F&N Creameries and Hong Kong-based travel agency Klook have collaborated to help ice cream uncles here embrace the convenience of going digital.

From April 20, Klook will be offering 2,700 free ice cream sandwiches on its booking app for people to redeem from selected Magnolia ice cream uncles along Orchard Road.

They will be stationed around Orchard and Somerset MRT stations daily, from 11am to 9pm.

To redeem, select an ice cream sandwich and add it to your cart with the promotion code "HELLOUNCLE" before checking out. Then take the voucher to your selected ice cream uncle to redeem your sweet treat.

The offer is limited to 300 vouchers per uncle each day.