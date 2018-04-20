Shopping guide

GAIN CITY X MXM

Returning to Singapore for his first fan meeting might mean a little more for Im Young Min, one half of K-pop duo MXM.

The 22-year-old Korean singer spent five years in Singapore with his family.

Im, who expressed interest in trying chilli crab, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "Unfortunately, I was too young to remember much. Because of that, I am more excited to come back. I think it was more my parents who experienced the cultural differences, if there were any."

Catch him and bandmate Kim Dong Hyun, 19, at the MXM FANMEETING IN SINGAPORE on May 4, 8pm at Zepp@BIGBOX.

Tickets at $148 (Rock Zone, standing) and $248 (VIP, seated) are available from www.apactix.com/events/detail/mxm-2018.

The pair will also make an appearance at an open press conference in front of the media and fans, at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on May 3 at 7.30pm.

K-pop duo MXM comprises Kim Dong Hyun (left) and Im Young Min. PHOTOS: BRAND NEW MUSIC

To celebrate Gain City's 37th anniversary, the first 30 to purchase any 65" and above Samsung QLED TV will each get one pair of MXM fan meeting VIP tickets.

You also stand a chance to win special access to the Media Zone for the press conference, autographed posters and CDs, and the opportunity to take an individual Polaroid with the boys by sending a WhatsApp message to 9773-1212 and including your name, e-mail address and why you should be picked.

MXM, formed by Korean hip-hop company Brand New Music last September, rose to fame after participating in popular survival TV series Produce 101 Season 2.

While K-pop boy bands are known for their large group sizes, Kim believes there are both rewards and challenges when it comes to performing as a duo.

He said: "Our chemistry is always great, but sometimes there is a limitation when it comes to trying to fill up the whole stage with just two of us and dancers."

Im added: "We will continue to put out new music and get ready for the next album. We also want to create as many opportunities as possible to meet our fans." - SHERLYN SIM

