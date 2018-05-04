Shopping guide

ZEDERE

The local luxury furniture retailer's Recliner Sofa and Armchair collection (from $1,400) suggests rest and relaxation.

Affordable and dependable, the seats are created for long-lasting comfort and are stylishly designed with high quality soft feel leather and a durable, strong steel frame supported by a sturdy wooden structure.

With a wide selection of models, styles and colours to choose from, they are bold and elegant, symbolising Zedere's finesse in manufacturing and creating high performance quality furniture.

Features include head and neck support, which allows users to adjust the inclination of the headrest to their most desired level; an adjustable curved pillow for vital neck comfort; and lumbar support, which is designed to fit the back lumbar curve, encouraging the S-shape back of the spine and locking the user into a position that gives genuine resting pleasure.

All Zedere chairs also provide overall back, Achilles tendon, calf, knee, palm, arm and pelvic support.

The collection is available only at Zedere's flagship store at Marina Square #02-274/274A.

PEPSI BLACK

Etika Pte Ltd, official bottler of global soft drink brands in Singapore and Malaysia, has introduced an all-new zero-calorie Pepsi packed with a bold cola taste.

So health-conscious consumers can continue to enjoy the world-renowned cola brand guilt-free.

Pepsi Black comes in a can (320ml), four-can pack (320ml each) and plastic bottle (400ml or 1.5L) and is available at major retailers and outlets islandwide.

CAROUSELL X FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE

Homegrown marketplace app Carousell recently launched its new Trusted Meet-Up Spots initiative, with dedicated locations in the malls of Frasers Property Singapore designed for Carousell merchants to deal conveniently and safely.

Carousell users will see Frasers malls recommended as options when they choose a meet-up location after listing their items.

The malls nearest to the address entered in the 'Deal Location' field will surface as proposed meeting points.

Trusted Meet-Up Spots will be featured at 10 Frasers malls, including Anchorpoint, Valley Point, Waterway Point and YewTee Point.

Upon confirmation of transactions at these spots, Carousell users will receive notifications of special promotions from the mall's retailers, till Aug 13.