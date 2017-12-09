Shopping for the new year

GIANT

From Monday to Dec 25 at VivoCity's Level 1 atrium, the hypermarket and retail chain is back with its Wine Warehouse Outdoor Store, with a wide range of new world wines catering to every budget.

Shoppers can enjoy free wine labelling services, wine tastings and exclusive promotions such as bulk deals for wines, from 10am to 10pm daily.

In-house wine specialists will also be available to help with wine recommendations.

For every $200 spent, shoppers can enjoy free delivery.

Delight card members who spend $150 are entitled to free delivery and a bottle of wine. Other UOB card members who spend $180 will receive the same perks.

GAIN CITY

The home appliance retailer is organising a feng shui talk with mattress brand MaxCoil tomorrow at noon.

It will be held at the Level 1 atrium of the Gain City Megastore @Sungei Kadut, with accredited feng shui master Jenny Ng sharing tips on bedroom feng shui and how the power gem amethyst can align positive energy for everyone.

New home owners looking to find the perfect bedding can discover the properties of the new Forrest Amethyst mattress collection by MaxCoil. The first 40 who register for the talk on Gain City's Facebook page will receive a free goodie bag and a $200 MaxCoil voucher.

In its quest to be the preferred one-stop retailer for home renovation, Gain City has expanded its range of products to include bedding, which can be found on Level 4 of the megastore.

BERNINA X TNP WORKSHOP

Thinking of making personalised gifts this festive season? The renowned Swiss sewing machine company is holding two 90-minute sewing workshops on Dec 17 at Funan Showsuite.

Learn how to sew items such as a denim drawstring pouch with Bernina sewing machines and explore techniques such as sewing with a variety of materials and through thick layers as well as decorative stitches.

Register at www.bernina.com.sg/events/2017/12/5/bernina-x-tnp-workshop by Dec 13 to receive a pair of sewing workshop passes worth $108 each.

JCUBE

The shopping mall has launched #PlayatJCube The Corner at Level 3, a 90 sq m self-service lifestyle zone which operates till late.

It comprises a carefully curated cluster of 17 vending machines that combine dining, shopping and entertainment options, allowing shoppers to purchase hot food, apparel, knick-knacks and even sing karaoke.

M-Bar is a mini karaoke recording studio that can accommodate up to two people at a time. Packages start from $3.99.

Satisfy your hunger pangs with a variety of delicious hot meals, snacks and drinks ($3.50 to $7 per item) from seven Chef-in-Box vending machines.

Alternatively, pick up trendy fashion items from vending machines operated by Decks.