Skincare brand spins off from famed London cosmetic surgeon's serum

Dr Yannis Alexandrides, who famously collaborated with space scientists to create the patented NAC Y2 formula, at the 111SKIN counter at Robinsons The Heeren.

Dr Yannis Alexandrides may be used to positive customer feedback, but some reactions still surprise him.

The Greek-born cosmetic surgeon recalled how six years ago, when he launched London luxe skincare brand 111SKIN, a buyer from a big department store, which he declined to name, was looking to bring in the line.

She tried samples of its star products, the Y Theorem Repair Light Serum and the Nocturnal Eclipse Recovery Cream, and the next day, she said her skin felt tighter and looked more radiant.

"I thought she was joking at first because she had used it only for a night," Dr Alexandrides, the founder, director and head of surgical practice at renowned London cosmetic surgery clinic 111 Harley Street, told The New Paper last week. He was speaking at 111SKIN's Facial Suite launch at Level 1,Robinsons The Heeren.

The 51-year-old's skincare line has gained a large celebrity following, including Australian actress Margot Robbie and US actress Elizabeth Olsen, who would use his masks before heading for a red carpet event or a special evening out.

For over 20 years, the European and American board-certified plastic surgeon, who specialises in facial reconstructive and rejuvenation surgery, has been prescribing the Dramatic Healing Serum to his clients for faster healing of scars after surgery.

After the clients asked to continue using the product even after recovery, he decided to create 111SKIN, tweaking the formula for the Dramatic Healing Serum to make it suitable for daily use.

The brand is sold at high-end retail stores worldwide - Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Barneys New York and Space NK - and has been exclusively available at Robinsons The Heeren since January.

Dr Alexandrides said the products - from $80 for the Lift Off Purifying Cleanser NAC Y2 to $1,200 for the Celestial Black Diamond Cream - strike a balance between being luxurious and clinically appropriate.

"They are in a unique position where they are of medical standards, but you do not need a prescription to get hold of them," he said.

TREATMENTS

The new Facial Suite offers four treatments:

Dramatic Healing Facial ($190), which seeks to reduce sensitivity, redness and irritation;

Non-surgical Face Lift Facial ($280) for firming, lifting and anti-ageing;

Meso Infusion Hydration Facial ($190), prescribed for dry and lacklustre complexions;

Cryotherapy Energy Facial ($220), which uses carbon dioxide cooled to -30 deg C to revitalise dull and tired complexions.

At the end of the day, the father of two boys aged eight and 12 - who have both started using 111SKIN's Aqua Physics Defence Cream - says beauty still comes from within.

He attributes his youthful glow to exercising at least twice a week, either playing football or swimming, and eating clean.

"Beauty is a sign of health and vice versa. You need to put in effort to keep up a healthy lifestyle and diet," he said.