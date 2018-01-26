Soak in Chinese New Year festivities at these malls

SPRING ABUNDANCE AT CHINATOWN POINT

Celebrate the first Akita Japan Spring Festive Fair at the mall's Level 1 Indoor Atrium from now until Feb 12.

Tomorrow, Sunday and on Feb 3 and 4, fans can attend the Hachi-Kun Akita dog mascot meet-and-greet (12.30pm and 5pm) and catch the Hachi-Kun Dance (2pm) and kiritampo-making performance (4pm).

Kiritampo is Akita's signature rice stick that is roasted or stewed in chicken broth.

Savour other products from the prefecture - such as edamame, smoked fish, miso, mulberry, yuzu and snacks and desserts - while checking out exclusive travel deals to Akita from CTC Travel.

From now until Feb 15, shoppers can also check out the Spring Festive Fair at the mall's Level 1 Outdoor Plaza.

Come see the Japanese Akita (top) or sign up for exclusive travel deals to Akita (above) prefecture from CTC Travel at Chinatown Point. , PHOTOS: CHINATOWN POINT

The fair offers traditional festive goodies, craftwork and decorative items from brands such as Tea Century, Kidforte, King of Peanuts and more.

Finally, pen your wishes for the New Year on the Wishing & Prosperity Tree and give back to society by purchasing wishing cards at $2 each. All proceeds will go to the Kreta Ayer Seniors Activity Centre.

WEALTH OF DELIGHTS AT THE CLEMENTI MALL

Spend at least $30 at The Clementi Mall to participate in the Reunion Dinner Challenge and win attractive prices. PHOTOS: CHINATOWN POINT, THE CLEMENTI MALL, ONE RAFFLES PLACE, CITY SQUARE MALL, FRASERS CENTREPOINT

Be rewarded with a unique set of red packets if you spend $88 at The Clementi Mall from now until Feb 15.

A minimum spend of $188 gets you the red packets and a twin bowl set with a hexagon motif design signifying wholeness and unity, inspired by traditional Chinese literature.

Spend $30 and you can also help "Ah Ma" whip up sumptuous dishes in the Reunion Dinner Challenge, a time-based game that helps children learn about reunion dishes in a fun way and win attractive prizes.

Lastly, New Town Secondary School's Chinese Contemporary Dance and Guzheng Ensemble are set to perform on Feb 10 at 6pm at Level 3's Main Atrium.

A lion dance troupe will perform on Feb 21 at 11.30am.

SPRING BLOOMS IN SPLENDOUR AT ONE RAFFLES PLACE

PHOTOS: ONE RAFFLES PLACE

The mall, just above Raffles Place MRT, is offering a festive experience from now until Feb 15 for executives who do not want to miss out on the celebrations.

Spend $88 to redeem exclusive One Raffles Place hongbaos (above), $188 to receive a yu sheng plate (right) and $288 to get $15 worth of One Raffles Place shopping vouchers (maximum of three combined receipts).

At noon on Feb 8, 9, 12 and 13, fengshui master Alec Chia will be talking about the fortunes of the 12 zodiacs for the coming new year.

PHOTOS: ONE RAFFLES PLACE

Also, do not miss the thrilling lion dance performance by Yiwei Athletic Association - champion of the Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championships - on Feb 23 at 10am.

USHER IN YEAR OF THE DOG WITH PAW PATROL AT CITY SQUARE MALL

PHOTOS: CITY SQUARE MALL,

Join Chase and Marshall, stars of Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol, for an interactive gameplay at Basement 2 at 1pm and 4pm on weekends from Feb 3 to 11.

To take a photo with them, spend a minimum of $50 to redeem a Meet & Greet pass, limited to the first 50 shoppers every session.

At 2pm on Feb 23, dance along with Chase and Marshall at the Level 1 Main Entrance as they join the lion dance troupe in bringing good luck and fortune.

At the Paw-some Carnival from now till Feb 25,enter the Tunnel of Spring Blossoms from 6.30pm to 10pm to enjoy rides including a dog-themed inflatable, pirate ship and carousel.

The carnival is open at Level 1 on weekdays from 6pm to 10pm and on weekends and public holidays from 12pm to 10pm.

NORTHPOINT CITY'S LUNAR NEW YEAR EXTRAVAGANZA

PHOTOS: FRASERS CENTREPOINT

Be spoiled for choice with over 100 international food and dining concepts across the North and South Wings, of which over 50 brands are new to the mall. Explore the thematic, specialty food street The Makan Town, which spans over 40,000 sq ft, where you can savour authentic Malaysian street hawker fare at Malaysia Chiak! (above).

First-in-Singapore South Korean food chain Pizza Maru is serving its popular cheesy fusion-flavoured pizzas, made with green tea dough and black rice dough, while Patbingsoohas its famous rolling cheese pork ribs as well as a broad range of bingsoo.

