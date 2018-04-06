Space constraints? Courts' new furniture range has the perfect fit

You can pair the classic Bowen sofa with the Dex dining set (above).

You can pair the classic Bowen sofa (above) with the Dex dining set.

For homeowners looking for stylish furniture but are limited by the size of their flats, electronics and furniture retailer Courts' new range might just be the perfect fit.

One in five pieces are either space-saving or multi-functional, and feature breathable, washable materials.

Courts Singapore's merchandising director Jasmine Seow said the range - which is now available at Courts' flagship Tampines Megastore - is inspired by the furniture at fairs in Milan, Malaysia, China and Singapore.

She told The New Paper at its official launch yesterday: "When we see something we think our customers will like, the first thing we check for is affordability. Once the piece suits our customer profile, we will recreate it so that it's fit for Singapore homes."

The sleek Lyndon recliner sofa ($2,999, usual price $3,499) features two in-built USB ports, allowing users to lounge and charge their phones at the same time.

The multi-functional L-shaped Sheldon sofa ($3,199, usual price $3,999) is perfect for families who love to lounge and host. It comes with a square-shaped ottoman and a sleek, curved wooden piece that can double up as a coffee table when you have guests.

But on a lazy day, the ottoman can be used to extend the sofa for more space to lounge.

For those on a tighter budget, the most affordable set in the range is the classic Bowen sofa ($699, usual price $799), which comes in both two-seater and three-seater styles.

Its rustic, leather-like material is actually a durable and easy-to-clean fabric called Badland.

Promotional prices for the Lyndon, Sheldon and Bowen sofas are valid until the end of June.

Courts Singapore's visual merchandising manager Jamie Smith recommends homeowners to first choose a sofa, and then style the rest of the living room around it.

"One tip is to look at the material of the sofa legs, and then mirror that in other pieces of furniture," he said.

For example, the Dex dining set ($1,099), featuring classy dark wood, can be paired with the Bowen sofa.

With its textured chevron patterns, the set comes with six dining chairs that have removable back cushions for easy cleaning and change of look if needed.

Mr Ben Tan, country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore, said: "Courts has always been synonymous with widest range and great price, and our new furniture range and direction combines that with international, current and aesthetic styles and great service with shortened wait times.

"We know that today's homeowners want their furniture highly personalised, stylised, compact and affordable and we offer all that and more with our new collection."