Spend March hols at the malls

Children can have a go at the Vertical Apartment Wall in OneKM Mall.

ONEKM

Swing by OneKM Mall's atrium at Level 1 and experience a series of high-altitude challenges from now till Sunday.

Children can put their climbing skills to the test at the Vertical Apartment Wall and overcome their fear of heights by scaling an exhilarating 6m-high apartment with real furniture and accessories.

If scaling heights is not their thing, children can jump to their heart's content at the outdoor Bungee Jumping Trampoline, where they can go 4.9m high.

Participants will be in good hands as safety harnesses and safety lines will be used for both activities.

Spend $60 to redeem an activity pass to enjoy the Vertical Apartment Wall and Bungee Jumping Trampoline, which are open from 1pm to 7pm daily.

MARINA SQUARE

Marvel at a giant panda made with more than 10,000 balloons at Marina Square. PHOTO: MARINA SQUARE

Singapore's signature balloon exhibition is back at Marina Square.

Themed Fantasy Zoo, the exciting line-up of activities will take place until Sunday at the Central Atrium.

Marvel at a giant panda made with more than 10,000 balloons or a stunning balloon peacock flaunting its tail in an array of colours.

Unleash your child's imagination at the Balloon Sculpting Workshops open to those aged three to 12. For $15 each, children can learn how to sculpt using balloons to recreate their favourite zoo animals from a professional balloon artist.

The workshops are happening this weekend from 1.30pm to 3pm and 4pm to 5.30pm.

UNITED SQUARE

Spend $60 to redeem an activity pass, which entitles you to a meet-and-greet with Geronimo Stilton. PHOTO: UNITED SQUARE

Join heroic mouse Geronimo Stilton, together with the help of his newly appointed adventure writer Nina, on an adventure to solve the mystery of the missing newspaper story in a live show.

Continue to play a forensic scientist after the show at the Crime Investigation Lab at the atrium, where you can identify the victim and suspect through DNA extraction and fingerprint lifting.

Until Sunday, spend $60 to redeem an activity pass, which entitles you to a meet-and-greet with Geronimo Stilton and participate in two out of four Crime Investigation Lab activities.

Don't forget to pop by United Square's book donation corner at the atrium to donate or pick up a book.

JEM

Slug it out at the Ninjago Spinner Battle. PHOTO: LEGO

Lego fans, head over to Jem from now till March 25 for some Lego Ninjago fun.

Enter the Lego Spinjitzu Challenge Arena with the Lego Ninjago activity pass when you spend $60 at the mall.

Master the art of assembling spinners, learn new tricks and receive a Lego mystery gift worth $12 when you complete the challenge at the atrium.

Slug it out with fellow ninjas at the Ninjago Spinner Battle and be the champion who walks away with a Ninjago Lenticular Go-Card.

You can also cartwheel your way to the Robinsons Lego Ninjago Fair and take home a 30532 Lego Ninjago Turbo with $60 nett purchase of Lego products in a single receipt at the atrium. In addition, enjoy $20 off with every $100 nett spend in a single receipt on selected Lego products.

FRASERS PROPERTY

Visit the malls of Frasers Property this week to enjoy fun-filled family activities both indoors and outdoors.

At The Centrepoint, shoppers can unleash their children's star chef potential by signing them up for the Parents' World Junior Chef Competition 2018.Attractive prizes are up for grabs in two categories - four to eight years old and nine to 12 years old.

From a Rainbow Pony Candy Box-Making Workshop at Anchorpoint and Bedok Point to an Easter Bunny Workshop at Waterway Point, enjoy family bonding time as you work closely with your little ones and get those creative juices flowing.

At YewTee Point, the land of Zoomoov awaits children up to the age of eight.

They can exercise their imagination and motor skills in Jolly Fields, a cassia seed-filled play pit, or wander into Doodly Woods for craft workshops.

THE SELETAR MALL

See, hear and learn fun facts about marine conservation at the Save The Reefs experiential exhibits at The Seletar Mall. PHOTO: THE SELETAR MALL

In partnership with the National Parks Board, the mall is offering a series of green activities themed Our Home, Their Home until Sunday.

See, hear and learn fun facts about marine conservation at the Save The Reefs experiential exhibits - which includes specimens and audio sounds of animals - at the Level 1 Atrium.

Shoppers are encouraged to upload their best shots taken with the marine creature photo props against the marine life-themed photo wall.

You can also upload photos onto Instagram with the hashtag #OurHomeTheirHome and stand to win SPH Malls vouchers and F&B vouchers worth $100. Spend a minimum of $20 for a free game at the human claw machine or the giant slide.