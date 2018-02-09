Spring to life at Kallang Wave Mall this CNY

(Above) God of Fortune inflatable and the 7m-long Candy Pop Playland.

Regardless of how old your children are, the sight of a huge inflatable is bound to beguile them.

So let the little ones loose this Chinese New Year at Kallang Wave Mall, where its 7m-long Candy Pop Playland bouncy castle awaits until March 4.

It features a springy base and a tall slide, allowing the children to jump and slide to their hearts' content at the main atrium before concluding their mini-escapade at the nearby God of Fortune inflatable with a wefie. After all, a perfect bonding day is best immortalised when families huddle together for a photo.

Admission is free for the bouncy castle, which is suitable for those aged three to 14.

Next, burn those calories from the festive snacks you have been munching on at Climb Central - the tallest indoor air-conditioned rock-climbing venue in Singapore - at Basement 1.

Use the 1,000 sq m of climbing wall space to tone up your biceps, core and calves - it is a full-body workout ideal for getting the killer physique you have always wanted.

Afterwards, recharge at the Yunomori Onsen & Spa at Level 2. The baths' mineral-rich waters soothe the mind, body and soul and is said to have Eastern mysticism with a meditative Zen quality - the ultimate respite for busy Singaporeans.

Nothing beats relaxing with a good soak and massage after a spring cleaning. Apart from calming your nerves and reducing fatigue, onsen waters are also renowned for helping to maintain beautiful skin.

Often said to have the best onsen spas in South-East Asia, Yunomori is unique for offering this blend of ancient Japanese bathing culture with holistic spa-and-body treatments.

As with the Christmas season, Chinese New Year is the time when fast-fashion outlets such as Cotton On, H&M and Uniqlo hold their sales.

Plus, these brands' Chinese New Year-themed line-ups feature striking new looks, offering great opportunities to spice up your wardrobe so you can look your best during visiting.

Go for affordable but bold pieces to stand out among the inevitable onslaught of #OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) posts descending on Instagram.

Meanwhile, family activities such as Chinese arts and craft workshops are available at Kallang Wave Mall on weekends until Feb 24.

This weekend's line-up includes Rainbow Calligraphy-on-paper (2pm) and Paper Cutting workshops (5pm) as well as a God of Fortune mascot appearance and candy giveaway (6.30pm).

Finally, indulge in some shopping at Singapore's first sports-themed FairPrice Xtra on Level 1. It boasts a wide selection of festive goodies, fresh groceries and household items.

Until Feb 28, a minimum spending of $80 ($120 with FairPrice Xtra receipts) at the mall in three same-day receipts gets you an auspicious carrier for oranges.