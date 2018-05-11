Spruce up your home this Hari Raya with Courts' new Raya range

This Hari Raya, those looking to spruce up their homes can head for electronics and furniture retailer Courts for a wide range of festive yet modern furniture.

The new Raya range features sofas, coffee tables and dining sets that cater both to shoppers going for a traditional look, as well as those who prefer more minimalist, industrial or Scandinavian interior designs.

Courts Singapore's visual merchandising manager Muhammad Rizal said Malay customers' tastes have evolved over the years.

He told The New Paper: "For example, some customers - even from the older generation - want a more minimalist look while still maintaining the Raya feel."

They are also moving on to different colours such as grey and teal, from the traditional hues of brown and beige, he added.

With customisable sofas, customers can infuse traditional Hari Raya elements, such as the colour green and floral prints, into modern sofas.

On the KingKoil Arleen sofa ($2,375, usual price $6,399), pair bold colours such as cobalt blue with a complementary but more traditional print.

For a Scandinavian look, go for the Brennan lava fabric sofa ($1,079, usual price $2,599).

With its dark wooden frame, it has a retro look that appeals to both the older and younger crowd, Mr Rizal said.

The modern Oakley leather sofa ($2,468, usual price $5,599) can also be paired with green accessories - house plants and pillow cases - for a Raya feel.

The six-piece Hillsdales dining set ($899, usual price $1,899), with its extendable table, is suitable for those who love cooking up a feast for their guests.

The pieces are now available at all Courts stores and online at www.courts.com.sg, and displays are available at selected stores, including Courts Megastore at Tampines.

The promotional prices are available till next month.

Courts is also offering a five-in-one home rejuvenation package that allows shoppers to enjoy up to $7,000 worth of products and services.

Customers can select a sofa, television, television console, dining set and professional home painting service by Nippon Paint for their living room at monthly payments of $168 over 60 months (a low 8.88 per cent per annum) when they purchase via Courts Flexiplans.

Mr Rizal said: "Customers must first decide on what design concept they would like for their homes. The main thing is the sofa, the rest of the room can subsequently be styled around it."

He added: "Hari Raya is a time for friends and family to get together. It is important to make the house look friendly, warm and decorative through the interior design."