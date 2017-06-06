Taking care of your skin

PETER LAMAS

Organic and vegan brand Peter Lamas offers cruelty-free products that are made without harmful chemicals.

The Peter Lamas Haircare Range ($36 to $48) consists of a Youth Revival 5 Oil Hair Treatment Mask that restores dry, damaged hair, and shampoos and conditioners that help to hydrate and volumise hair.

The Peter Lamas Skincare Range ($43 to $108) restores and rejuvenates worn-out skin ravaged by the stressful demands of modern lifestyle.

The full range of Peter Lamas products are exclusively available at Watsons.

PHOTO: ETUDE HOUSE

ETUDE HOUSE

Korean make-up brand Etude House unveils the new Etude House Any Cushion All Day Perfect SPF50+/PA+++ ($32).

Clinically tested to provide up to 24-hour coverage of pores, dark circles and redness, a single layer provides you with natural-looking, flawless coverage.

It features an all-day sweat-proof effect without multiple layering.

It also comes with an "Any Fitting Puff" made with elastic micro fibre so that the product can be applied evenly and closely onto skin.

Available in six shades at Etude House stores islandwide.